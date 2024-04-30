Dan's Papers Wins Top NY Press Association Awards

Dan’s Papers won the 2024 New York Press Association John J. Evans Award for Advertising Excellence

The New York Press Association (NYPA) honored Dan’s Papers with awards for its editorial excellence and advertising prowess during the state media trade group’s annual convention in Saratoga on April 26-27.

The publication won the coveted John J. Evans Award for Advertising Excellence, first place in the Advertising Excellence category for Stephanie Bitis and Marcos Ramos, and first place in the Distinguished Coverage of Diversity category for its Shinnecock Voices column authored by members of the tribe. Dan’s also earned seven other prizes in the contest.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for these awards and recognition by our media peers,” said Schneps Media CEO Joshua Schneps.

Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps added, “To be number one in New York State is a great testament to the talent, hard work and dedication of our staff.”

Dan’s Papers, the only weekly publication that covers that entire East End, is owned by Schneps Media, which earned the most points of any news group in the NYPA contest with 14 first-place awards, 10 second-place awards and 12 third-place awards.

Dan’s also placed first in the Best Advertising Special Section for its Wine Passport guide to local wineries and in the Large Space Ad category for a display ad promoting the Dan’s Taste Summer Series. The publication’s sales team also placed second in the Best Media Kit category.

Dan’s Papers Managing Editor David Taylor won second place in the Distinguished Coverage of Diversity category for his biweekly Out East End column spotlighting leaders in the region’s LGBTQ+ community.

Editor-in-Chief Timothy Bolger placed second in the Investigative/In-Depth Reporting category for his exclusive reporting on how Hamptons judges refused to hear school bus stop-arm camera ticket cases, causing a years-long backlog that left defendants in limbo.

And reporters Claude Solnik, James Bernstein and Bernadette Starzee shared a second-place prize in the Coverage of Business, Financial and Economic News category for their reporting on the region’s commercial news in the Dan’s Business section.

In addition, reporter Kevin Redding placed third in the Best Personality Profile for his profile of the manager of BookHampton.