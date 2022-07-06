Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The brand new 2022 Dan’s Papers Passport to the East End Wineries presented by Peconic Bay Vineyards will hit stands this Thursday, July 7, but the digital edition is available online now!

Check it out now for everything you need to explore your favorite Twin Forks wineries, vineyards and tasting rooms. This special, inaugural publication’s pages offer contact information, hours of operation and what to expect, including unique experiences, often available by reservation, and details about whether each spot is family and/or dog friendly, has indoor and/or outdoor seating, food information and more.

This Passport to the East End Wineries has all of the information you need in one place, so let it be your guide while choosing the next wine destination in the Hamptons and North Fork — and don’t forget to mark the places you’ve visited!

Take a look at the Passport to the East End Wineries digital edition here.