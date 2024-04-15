Recipe: Learn to Make El Mariachi Mexican Mole de Pollo

The Mole de Pollo at El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant

Holy mole! Check out this delicious Mole de Pollo recipe from El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant in Hampton Bays.

El Mariachi Mexican Mole de Pollo

Ingredients for Chicken:

4 lb Chicken legs

1/2 White onion

2 Thyme sprigs

3 Garlic cloves, whole

2 Bay leaves

1.5 tablespoons of salt

Ingredients for Mole:

1 jar of Dona Maria mole

3 Ancho chiles

2 Guajillo chiles

2 Black chiles

1/2 White onion, roughly chopped

2 Garlic cloves, whole

3 Roma tomatoes, each cut into four slices

1 Cinnamon stick, broken into pieces

1/4 cup of raisins

4 Cloves

1/8 teaspoon of cumin

1/8 teaspoon of thyme

1/4 teaspoon of Mexican oregano

2 tablespoons of toasted peanuts

8 animal crackers (can substitute Maria’s Cookies)

1 Abuelita chocolate tablet

1/2 of one plantain

1/4 cup sesame seeds

Directions:

1. Get a pot of water boiling. Add chicken legs, then add salt. Skim off excess foam, then add garlic, onion, bay leaves and thyme springs. Let it cook for another 30–40 minutes. Take out the chicken and set aside the water for now. Do not throw away.

2. For the mole, add some oil to a pan on medium heat, and then add the sliced plantain. Cook to golden brown. Set aside. Add the raisins and cinnamon sticks to the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Set aside. Add the half-onion and garlic to the pan. Cook until soft. Then add in the chiles. Once the chiles are softened, add the tomatoes to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes uncovered, then cover and cook for an additional five minutes.

3. Add to a blender the tomatoes, onion, chiles, raisins, cinnamon, cumin, thyme, oregano, cloves, cooked plantain, toasted peanuts, animal crackers and 1/4 cup of chicken water. Blend until well mixed. Add more of the chicken water until nice and smooth. Then add the jar of mole and a little more water until well blended.

4. In a large pot, add a little oil. Once hot, add the blended mole mixture slowly. Once incorporated, add a pinch of salt and the Abuelita chocolate tablet. Lower the heat and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Add more of the chicken water here if needed. You want the mole to be on the thicker side. Taste to see if you need any further seasonings.

5. Place chicken on serving plate, top with mole sauce and some sesame seeds.

Discover more dishes from El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant at 122 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays and online at elmariachihb.com.