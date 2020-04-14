Celebrate Taco Tuesday with East End Takeout & Delivery

Just because you’re safe at home, doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in the tantalizing tradition that is Taco Tuesday! Many Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are preparing tasty tacos for delivery, takeout and curbside pickup to help you celebrate. And if you’re not in the mood today, rest assured that tacos won’t disappear from local menus tomorrow, but it is a good idea to call and double check that your favorite recipe is on the current to-go menu.
Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.
HAMPTONS
Amagansett
Coche Comedor
Takeout and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett
631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com
What’s on the Menu? Taco Rancheros with chile-rubbed grilled chicken, refritos, rice and ranchero salsa; Tacos de Pescado with baja-style fish, chipotle mayonnaise and shredded cabbage; Tacos de Pulpo with grilled octopus, roasted pineapple, red onion and avocado crema
East Quogue
New Moon Café
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 4–8 p.m.
524 Montauk Highway East Quogue
631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com
What’s on the Menu? Tacos Loco (Mexican beef, chicken, cheese, bean, pork, brisket, fish, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or grilled steak) with Spanish rice, refried beans, roasted corn salsa and sour cream; and Starr’s Special Taco with Spanish rice, refried beans, roasted corn salsa and sour cream
Hampton Bays
El Mariachi Loco
Takeout and delivery offered Tuesday–Friday, 2–9 p.m.
122 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5577, facebook.com/eml.taqueriarestaurant
What’s on the Menu? Los Tacos (fish, shrimp, lengua, steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, al pastor and veggie) with cilantro and onion
Out of the Blue Seafood
Delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates) offered daily, 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com
What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos (fried or grilled)
2019 Best of the Best Silver Tacos
Rumba
Curbside pickup offered Monday, Wednesday–Friday, Noon–8 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos with sage-breaded fish, island slaw and rémoulade sauce; Rastaman’s Tacos with panéed avocado, island slaw, corn salsa and rasta cream; Shrimp Tacos with fried shrimp, island slaw, mango siracha aioli, eel sauce and green onions; Buffalo Soldier Tacos with siracha coconut chicken, Danish blue cheese and slaw; Smothered Pulled Rib Tacos with slow-roasted pork, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and cilantro; and Short Rib Tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, cojita cheese and crispy onions
Taqueria Mi Pueblito
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
204 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-1463, facebook.com/mipueblitony
What’s on the Menu? Basic Tacos (steak, chicken, chorizo, al pastor, pork, veggie and more); and Deluxe Tacos
Montauk
668 the Gig Shack
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8:30 p.m.
782 Main Street, Montauk
631-668-2727, 668thegigshack.com
What’s on the Menu? Blackened Local Fish Montacos with homemade mango salsa and creamy coleslaw
MTK Lobster House
Pickup and delivery offered daily, 11:45 a.m.–9 p.m.
716 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com
What’s on the Menu? Fish, Shrimp or Lobster Tacos with cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo
Tauk @ Trail’s End
Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk
631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Mahi Tacos with beans corn salad and avocado muse
North Sea
North Sea Tavern
Curbside Pickup offered Noon–4 a.m. daily
1271 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-353-3322, northseatavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos (blackened, sauteed or fried) with cabbage and spicy mayo; Pulled Pork Tacos with coleslaw; Grilled Chicken, Beef, Steak or Shrimp Tacos with pico de gallo and sour cream
Sag Harbor
Estia’s Little Kitchen
Curbside pickup offered Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
What’s on the Menu? Baja Fish Tacos with panko crust, sofrito and avocado salsa; Braised Lamb Tacos “Al Pastor” (dinner for four) with rice, beans, guacamole, salsa, Mexican slaw; Huevos Rancheros Open Tacos with refritos, tomatillo salsa, eggs and jack cheese; George’s Ranch Open Tacos with black bean puree, salsa, eggs and jack cheese
2019 Best of the Best Gold Tacos
K Pasa
Curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 2 p.m.–8 p.m.
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226, 1-800-Taco.com
What’s on the Menu? Chicken Tinga Tacos with braised chicken, radish and cabbage; Lamb Barbacoa Tacos with braised lamb shoulder, pomegranate, mint chimichurri and feta; Steak Tacos with bacon marmalade, chipotle creme and crispy shallots; Chorizo Tacos with jalapeño ricotta, pickled red onion and avocado; Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos with rock shrimp and pineapple relish; Blackened Salmon Tacos with lemon and tumeric aioli and pickled daikon; Halloumi Tacos with black beans, tomato and pepper relish; Garlic Mushroom Tacos with portobello, sunchoke salsa and garlic crocante; Cauliflower Tacos with raisin and caper vinaigrette; and Suckling Pig Tacos
Southampton
The Plaza Café Food Truck
Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.
61 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Seafood Tacos with mahi mahi, avocado mash, chipotle slaw and lime-pickled red onions
Union Burger Bar
Delivery (Grubhub and Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
What’s on the Menu? Skirt Steak Tacos with roasted poblano pepper and sweet corn pico de gallo, caramelized onions and avocado crema; Mah-mahi Tacos with mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and avocado crema
NORTH FORK
Aquebogue
Little Lucharitos
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
487 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-3681, lucharitos.com
What’s on the Menu? Pollo Tacos with Adobo seasoned chicken breast; BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos with Mema’s BBQ sauce; Picadillo Tacos with seasoned ground beef; Veggie Tacos with grilled peppers, onions, broccoli and zucchini; Carne Asada Tacos with marinated and rilled flank steak; Carnitas Tacos with citrus-braised pork; Al Pastor Tacos with marinated sliced pork; Mushroom Tacos with sauteed mushroom, onion and cilantro; Rice & Bean Tacos with yellow rice and black beans; Crescent Farm Duck Tacos with pulled BBQ local duck; Shrimp Taco; Coconut Shrimp Tacos with mango salsa; and Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos with Corona beer-battered shrimp and pineapple salsa
Greenport
2019 Best of the Best Platinum Tacos
Lucharitos
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
4119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666, lucharitos.com
What’s on the Menu? Pollo Tacos with Adobo seasoned chicken breast; BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos with Mema’s BBQ sauce; Picadillo Tacos with seasoned ground beef; Veggie Tacos with grilled peppers, onions, broccoli and zucchini; Carne Asada Tacos with marinated and rilled flank steak; Al Pastor Tacos with marinated sliced pork; Rice & Bean Tacos with yellow rice and black beans; Crescent Farm Duck Tacos with pulled BBQ local duck; Shrimp Taco; Coconut Shrimp Tacos with mango salsa; Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos with Corona beer-battered shrimp and pineapple salsa; and Seasonal Fish Tacos with the fish of the day
Mattituck
2019 Best of the Best Gold Tacos
Mattitaco
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, Noon–7 p.m.
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7826, mattitaco.com
What’s on the Menu? Shrooms Tacos with grilled portobella, poblano peppers, chimichurri sauce and queso fresco; Farm to Tacos with fried sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and salsa roja; BLT Tacos with butter poached lobster claw, crispy smoked applewood bacon; Baja Tacos with crusted New England cod, pico de gallo and lime aioli; Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with crispy Thai chili shrimp, mango slasa and lime aioli; Land & Sea Tacos with grilled steak, blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli; Al Pastor Tacos with smoked pork shoulder, grilled pineapple and onion; Chipotle Chicken Tacos with guacamole and chipotle aioli; Cheese Burger Tacos with grilled angus beef, Provolone cheese, pickled onion and pico de gallo; Carne Asada Tacos with grilled steak, salsa roja and queso fresco; and Cheese Steak Tacos with cerveza-marinated steak, Chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo
Shelter Island
Vine Street Café
Delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.
41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? Spicy Tune Tartare “Tacos” with cucumber, sweet soy drizzle and wanton shell
Southold
A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
62300 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com
What’s on the Menu? Baja Style Fish Tacos with guacamole, chili-lime slaw, queso fresco and chipotle aioli
2019 Best of the Best Bronze Tacos
Latin Fuzion Restaurant
Delivery and takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
53345 Main Road, Southold
631-407-5600, latinfuzionrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Chicken Tacos (Tex Mex or Classic style); Steak or Shrimp Tacos (Tex Mex or Classic style); Chorizo Tacos (Tex Mex or Classic style); and Beef Tacos