Celebrate Taco Tuesday with East End Takeout & Delivery

Just because you’re safe at home, doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in the tantalizing tradition that is Taco Tuesday! Many Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are preparing tasty tacos for delivery, takeout and curbside pickup to help you celebrate. And if you’re not in the mood today, rest assured that tacos won’t disappear from local menus tomorrow, but it is a good idea to call and double check that your favorite recipe is on the current to-go menu.

HAMPTONS

Amagansett

Coche Comedor

Takeout and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

What’s on the Menu? Taco Rancheros with chile-rubbed grilled chicken, refritos, rice and ranchero salsa; Tacos de Pescado with baja-style fish, chipotle mayonnaise and shredded cabbage; Tacos de Pulpo with grilled octopus, roasted pineapple, red onion and avocado crema

East Quogue

New Moon Café

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 4–8 p.m.

524 Montauk Highway East Quogue

631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

What’s on the Menu? Tacos Loco (Mexican beef, chicken, cheese, bean, pork, brisket, fish, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or grilled steak) with Spanish rice, refried beans, roasted corn salsa and sour cream; and Starr’s Special Taco with Spanish rice, refried beans, roasted corn salsa and sour cream

Hampton Bays

El Mariachi Loco

Takeout and delivery offered Tuesday–Friday, 2–9 p.m.

122 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5577, facebook.com/eml.taqueriarestaurant

What’s on the Menu? Los Tacos (fish, shrimp, lengua, steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, al pastor and veggie) with cilantro and onion

Out of the Blue Seafood

Delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates) offered daily, 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com

What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos (fried or grilled)

2019 Best of the Best Silver Tacos

Rumba

Curbside pickup offered Monday, Wednesday–Friday, Noon–8 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos with sage-breaded fish, island slaw and rémoulade sauce; Rastaman’s Tacos with panéed avocado, island slaw, corn salsa and rasta cream; Shrimp Tacos with fried shrimp, island slaw, mango siracha aioli, eel sauce and green onions; Buffalo Soldier Tacos with siracha coconut chicken, Danish blue cheese and slaw; Smothered Pulled Rib Tacos with slow-roasted pork, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and cilantro; and Short Rib Tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, cojita cheese and crispy onions

Taqueria Mi Pueblito

Takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered daily, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

204 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-1463, facebook.com/mipueblitony

What’s on the Menu? Basic Tacos (steak, chicken, chorizo, al pastor, pork, veggie and more); and Deluxe Tacos

Montauk

668 the Gig Shack

Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8:30 p.m.

782 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-2727, 668thegigshack.com

What’s on the Menu? Blackened Local Fish Montacos with homemade mango salsa and creamy coleslaw

MTK Lobster House

Pickup and delivery offered daily, 11:45 a.m.–9 p.m.

716 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com

What’s on the Menu? Fish, Shrimp or Lobster Tacos with cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo

Tauk @ Trail’s End

Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk

631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Mahi Tacos with beans corn salad and avocado muse

North Sea

North Sea Tavern

Curbside Pickup offered Noon–4 a.m. daily

1271 North Sea Road, Southampton

631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Fish Tacos (blackened, sauteed or fried) with cabbage and spicy mayo; Pulled Pork Tacos with coleslaw; Grilled Chicken, Beef, Steak or Shrimp Tacos with pico de gallo and sour cream

Sag Harbor

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Curbside pickup offered Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

What’s on the Menu? Baja Fish Tacos with panko crust, sofrito and avocado salsa; Braised Lamb Tacos “Al Pastor” (dinner for four) with rice, beans, guacamole, salsa, Mexican slaw; Huevos Rancheros Open Tacos with refritos, tomatillo salsa, eggs and jack cheese; George’s Ranch Open Tacos with black bean puree, salsa, eggs and jack cheese

2019 Best of the Best Gold Tacos

K Pasa

Curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 2 p.m.–8 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226, 1-800-Taco.com

What’s on the Menu? Chicken Tinga Tacos with braised chicken, radish and cabbage; Lamb Barbacoa Tacos with braised lamb shoulder, pomegranate, mint chimichurri and feta; Steak Tacos with bacon marmalade, chipotle creme and crispy shallots; Chorizo Tacos with jalapeño ricotta, pickled red onion and avocado; Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos with rock shrimp and pineapple relish; Blackened Salmon Tacos with lemon and tumeric aioli and pickled daikon; Halloumi Tacos with black beans, tomato and pepper relish; Garlic Mushroom Tacos with portobello, sunchoke salsa and garlic crocante; Cauliflower Tacos with raisin and caper vinaigrette; and Suckling Pig Tacos

Southampton

The Plaza Café Food Truck

Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

61 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Seafood Tacos with mahi mahi, avocado mash, chipotle slaw and lime-pickled red onions

Union Burger Bar

Delivery (Grubhub and Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

What’s on the Menu? Skirt Steak Tacos with roasted poblano pepper and sweet corn pico de gallo, caramelized onions and avocado crema; Mah-mahi Tacos with mango pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and avocado crema

NORTH FORK

Aquebogue

Little Lucharitos

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

487 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-3681, lucharitos.com

What’s on the Menu? Pollo Tacos with Adobo seasoned chicken breast; BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos with Mema’s BBQ sauce; Picadillo Tacos with seasoned ground beef; Veggie Tacos with grilled peppers, onions, broccoli and zucchini; Carne Asada Tacos with marinated and rilled flank steak; Carnitas Tacos with citrus-braised pork; Al Pastor Tacos with marinated sliced pork; Mushroom Tacos with sauteed mushroom, onion and cilantro; Rice & Bean Tacos with yellow rice and black beans; Crescent Farm Duck Tacos with pulled BBQ local duck; Shrimp Taco; Coconut Shrimp Tacos with mango salsa; and Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos with Corona beer-battered shrimp and pineapple salsa

Greenport

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Tacos

Lucharitos

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

4119 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

What’s on the Menu? Pollo Tacos with Adobo seasoned chicken breast; BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos with Mema’s BBQ sauce; Picadillo Tacos with seasoned ground beef; Veggie Tacos with grilled peppers, onions, broccoli and zucchini; Carne Asada Tacos with marinated and rilled flank steak; Al Pastor Tacos with marinated sliced pork; Rice & Bean Tacos with yellow rice and black beans; Crescent Farm Duck Tacos with pulled BBQ local duck; Shrimp Taco; Coconut Shrimp Tacos with mango salsa; Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos with Corona beer-battered shrimp and pineapple salsa; and Seasonal Fish Tacos with the fish of the day

Mattituck



2019 Best of the Best Gold Tacos

Mattitaco

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, Noon–7 p.m.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

What’s on the Menu? Shrooms Tacos with grilled portobella, poblano peppers, chimichurri sauce and queso fresco; Farm to Tacos with fried sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and salsa roja; BLT Tacos with butter poached lobster claw, crispy smoked applewood bacon; Baja Tacos with crusted New England cod, pico de gallo and lime aioli; Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with crispy Thai chili shrimp, mango slasa and lime aioli; Land & Sea Tacos with grilled steak, blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli; Al Pastor Tacos with smoked pork shoulder, grilled pineapple and onion; Chipotle Chicken Tacos with guacamole and chipotle aioli; Cheese Burger Tacos with grilled angus beef, Provolone cheese, pickled onion and pico de gallo; Carne Asada Tacos with grilled steak, salsa roja and queso fresco; and Cheese Steak Tacos with cerveza-marinated steak, Chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo

Shelter Island

Vine Street Café

Delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? Spicy Tune Tartare “Tacos” with cucumber, sweet soy drizzle and wanton shell

Southold

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

62300 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

What’s on the Menu? Baja Style Fish Tacos with guacamole, chili-lime slaw, queso fresco and chipotle aioli

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Tacos

Latin Fuzion Restaurant

Delivery and takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

53345 Main Road, Southold

631-407-5600, latinfuzionrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Chicken Tacos (Tex Mex or Classic style); Steak or Shrimp Tacos (Tex Mex or Classic style); Chorizo Tacos (Tex Mex or Classic style); and Beef Tacos