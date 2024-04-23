Soundview Pregnancy Services to Be Welcomed in Riverhead

Soundview Pregnancy Services will help women make decisions in Riverhead (Getty Images)

Town of Riverhead officials and the Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Soundview Pregnancy Services to Riverhead.

The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. It will take place at Soundview, located at 1149 Old Country Rd., Suite E3 & E4, Riverhead.

Soundview, which has been serving women, men, and families in Nassau and Suffolk County for more than 35 years, offers care and support to help women make important pregnancy decisions.

“We believe that our expansion to the East End of Long Island will add value to the community of Riverhead and its surrounding areas, building a culture of empowerment, healthy choices, and hope on Long Island,” Soundview CEO Doreen Jansson said.

As a non-profit 501c3 organization, Soundview provides all services confidentially and at no cost to the community. Services include pregnancy testing, diagnostic ultrasounds, abortion pill reversal, educational classes, fatherhood support, reproductive loss care, and more. All services are provided by affiliated on-site licensed medical professionals and staff social workers.

“It is with great pleasure we welcome Soundview to Riverhead,” Riverhead Chamber President Connie Lassandro said. “We are truly grateful to them for bringing their compassion and services to our town.”

Learn more at soundviewpregnancy.com.