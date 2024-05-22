Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson Talks Rose Soiree

Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson

Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson is bringing their incredible bread to this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over 15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Newlight Breadworks CEO Stephen Robinson

How did you get into this line of work?

The business was founded during the pandemic when everyone was really into sour dough. I have a background doing sourdough as a hobbyist and selling it at Babinski Farm Stand on Newlight Lane in Water Mill, which is why we named ourselves Newlight Breadworks. After that is was word of mouth and the business was born.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Bread is one of those food items that is so fundamental to the human experience. It’s something that’s so ancient and tied to humanity but at the same time there’s all these talented and wonderful bakers who are pushing the area in different directions and really refining and improving the process.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Artisan Japanese milk bread, also known as shokupan. I think that has captured the attention of a lot of bakers. Long fermentation is a big piece of what people do these days. People are focused on gut health and trying to reduce their gluten intake by eating sourdough bread culture eating bread that has a lower gluten percentage.

What is your comfort food and why?

I’m a big pasta guy, I’ll usually do a meal with pasta Bolognese.

What is your favorite dish?

There’s several restaurants out here on the East End, such as Fresno, that has this pasta with Italian sausage. It’s nice and buttery and usually has some kind of vibrant green in there.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We will bring an assortment of our sourdough bread as well as our artisan Bavarian pretzels.

Visit newlightbread.com