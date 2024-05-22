Nino's Beach Chef Franco Vendome Is Serving Tasty Eats at Rose Soiree

Franco Vendome

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Nino’s Beach Chef Franco Vendome is serving his tasty bites at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over 15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Meet Nino’s Beach Chef Franco Vendome

How did you get into this line of work?

My great aunt started the first Nino’s in the 1960s in downtown Manhattan. My parents became involved in the business. I grew up in the restaurants, not to mention the customary Sunday Italian family dinners. I was surrounded by food.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Recreating dishes my family members made years ago and putting my own fun twist on them.

What new food trends are you seeing?

A lot of table side service and private membership dining.

What is your comfort food and why?

Pizzaaaaaaaa, what else would it be? Ironically, I have celiac disease.

What is your favorite dish?

Anything slow braised for hours and, of course, Mom’s lasagna. (Gluten free)

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Spicy rigatoni or crispy lobster risotto.

Nino’s Beach is located at 43 Orchard Beach Boulevard, Port Washington. Call 516-502-0441, or visit ninosbeach.com.