Cocktail Recipe: Shake Yourself a Coche Comedor Sangre Sagrada

By
1 minute 05/13/2024
The Sangre Sagrada at Coche Comedor
Coche Comedor teamed up with Dos Hombres to create the Sangre Sagrada, a spicy blood orange Mezcalita! This refreshing cocktail packs a punch. Shake and enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal
0.75 oz fresh squeezed Moro blood orange juice
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.5 oz house-made strawberry shrub
0.5 oz Giffard Piment d’Espelette Chile Liqueur
Valentina Hot Sauce to taste
2 dashes Bitter Truth Grapefruit Bitters

Directions:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker.

2. Vigorously shake until well-chilled.

3. Double strain over King cube into cocktail glass.

4. Garnish with rolled grapefruit peel.

Enjoy!

Coche Comedor is located at 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. For more info, call 631-267-5709 or visit cochecomedor.com.

