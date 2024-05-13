Cocktail Recipe: Shake Yourself a Coche Comedor Sangre Sagrada
Coche Comedor teamed up with Dos Hombres to create the Sangre Sagrada, a spicy blood orange Mezcalita! This refreshing cocktail packs a punch. Shake and enjoy!
Ingredients:
2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal
0.75 oz fresh squeezed Moro blood orange juice
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.5 oz house-made strawberry shrub
0.5 oz Giffard Piment d’Espelette Chile Liqueur
Valentina Hot Sauce to taste
2 dashes Bitter Truth Grapefruit Bitters
Directions:
1. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker.
2. Vigorously shake until well-chilled.
3. Double strain over King cube into cocktail glass.
4. Garnish with rolled grapefruit peel.
Enjoy!
Coche Comedor is located at 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. For more info, call 631-267-5709 or visit cochecomedor.com.