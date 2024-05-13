Cocktail Recipe: Shake Yourself a Coche Comedor Sangre Sagrada

The Sangre Sagrada at Coche Comedor

Coche Comedor teamed up with Dos Hombres to create the Sangre Sagrada, a spicy blood orange Mezcalita! This refreshing cocktail packs a punch. Shake and enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

0.75 oz fresh squeezed Moro blood orange juice

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz house-made strawberry shrub

0.5 oz Giffard Piment d’Espelette Chile Liqueur

Valentina Hot Sauce to taste

2 dashes Bitter Truth Grapefruit Bitters

Directions:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker.

2. Vigorously shake until well-chilled.

3. Double strain over King cube into cocktail glass.

4. Garnish with rolled grapefruit peel.

Enjoy!

Coche Comedor is located at 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. For more info, call 631-267-5709 or visit cochecomedor.com.