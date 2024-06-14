Baron’s Cove Chef Zackary Graham Talks Taste of Two Forks

Baron’s Cove chef Zackary Graham

Baron’s Cove Chef Zackary Graham is serving some tasty bites from the Sag Harbor hotel and restaurant at this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Baron’s Cove Chef Zackary Graham

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw a lot of inspiration from American Traditionalism when it comes to ingredients with a focus on French technique. I really enjoy using ancient heritage grains, American beef, North Atlantic seafood as well as local Long Island produce and farms and compose a lot of my dishes with French and European-style technique.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

Other than Baron’s, I love the new Bamboo Sushi in Montauk

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am seeing a lot of chefs locally focus on quality of ingredients, I am noticing food is being prepared in a simple and elegant way while focusing on quality.

What is your comfort food and why?

Barbecue, hands down. I have always had a soft spot for smoked brisket.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Right now I love cooking our roasted half-chicken. We get local LaBelle Farms chickens, local Amber Waves wheatberries and local tomatillos. It just comes together in the perfect summer dish.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Shrimp risotto.

31 W. Water Street, Sag Harbor, 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove