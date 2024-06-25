Caroline Jones Reminisces About Jimmy Buffett Before July 1 Talkhouse Show

Caroline Jones, Photo: Patrick McMullan, PatrickMcMullan.com

Country star and Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones is hitting the stage in the Hamptons this summer while juggling new motherhood and a stadium tour, with shows at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay on June 29 and at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on July 1.

“I give my all whether I’m performing in front of five people in a conference room or 70,000 people at a stadium. I’m only doing a few select solo shows because I’m figuring out how to tour with a 6-month-old,” the singer told “South o’ the Highway.” “But if I’m going to spend a weekend in the Hamptons in July, I should definitely do a show at The Stephen Talkhouse!”

Reminiscing on her past performances at the Talkhouse, she said: “A core memory was when Jimmy Buffett showed up, shooting tequila, and then he played Tom Petty with us.”

Jones is equally excited about her performance at Planting Fields Arboretum. “The first show is for a really great cause, and I’m honored to share the stage with Wyclef Jean. Penny’s Flight benefit is incredibly inspiring, and I’m thrilled to be part of it,” she said, referring to the second annual Penny’s Flight Fam Jam Concert.

Jones previously opened for Buffett and is currently on tour with Zac Brown Band and Kenny Chesney. Asked what she’s learned from the company she keeps, she laughed.

“Jimmy taught me to be stubbornly and unapologetically true to yourself and to have a sense of humor. When I’m asked about advice Kenny has given me, my answer is similar for him, Zac and Jimmy. They don’t go out of their way to give advice unless you ask, they just lead by example.”