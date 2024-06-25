Honest Plate Serves Up Delights at Taste of Two Forks

Honest Plate buttermilk chicken

Honest Plate chef Nicolas Reisini is serving his delicious food to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Honest Plate Chef Nicolas Reisini

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Cooking with love for the community I love is my greatest inspiration.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

Sunsets at Long Beach in Sag Harbor are the best!

What new food trends are you seeing?

Eating lighter and smaller portions for longevity and wellness in conjunction with the latest health science findings.

What is your comfort food and why?

Sushi. As a kid, I remember sitting at the sushi bar freaking out all of the adults.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Whatever I’m learning at the moment.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Roasted local beets, labneh, lemon, chives, dill, and olive oil.

105-5 West Montauk Highway, The Hamlet Green, Hampton Bays. 631-771-0910, honestplate.com