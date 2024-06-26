Kira’s Cookies Baker Kira Lipp Talks Taste of Two Forks

Kira’s Cookies

Kira’s Cookies baker Kira Lipp is bringing her tasty confections to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Kira’s Cookies Baker Kira Lipp

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Travels in Western Europe, primarily Italy.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

Suhru Wines and Lieb Cellars on the North Fork.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Really good quality vegetarian ‘meat’ dishes.

What is your comfort food and why?

Pasta: It makes me happy!

What is your favorite dish to make?

At home: seared scallops

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Gluten-, dairy-, soy- and nut-free cookies and bread.

eatkirascookies.com