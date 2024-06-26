Kissaki Chef Benjamin Tellez Joins Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

Kissaki chef Benjamin Tellez is joining this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Kissaki Chef Benjamin Tellez

What is your cooking philosophy?

Simplicity is the key for food.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

I’m new in town so I’m still exploring around.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My mentors still inspire me to do better but more importantly food doesn’t matter the ingredient as long as it is fresh and tasty.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Bring back some of the old school.

What is your comfort food and why?

Japanese just because of the simplicity but also because requires lots of passion and technics

What is your favorite dish to make?

Braised short ribs, crudos, ceviche.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Spicy tuna, crispy rice, wagyu dumplings, fluke crudo.

Kissaki is located at 670 Montauk Highway, Suite E, Water Mill. 631-709-8855, explorekissaki.com