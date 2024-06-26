Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant Chef Nicholas Vogel Talks Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

Nicholas Vogel of EHP Hospitality Group

Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant chef Nicholas Vogel is serving his delicious bites at this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Sí Sí Chef Nicholas Vogel

What is your cooking philosophy?

I enjoy cooking with the time and setting in mind, being able to work within different venues on a daily basis opens your eyes up to why people are at the location they have chosen to be at, and it should mean something to deliver an experience fitting to that. Whether it’s a celebration or a brunch party at Si Si on Sunday, a relaxing evening watching the sunset over the marina at Sunset Harbor, or a retreat to French classics at Enchante – it’s enjoyable to be able to provide a meal that people have come to you for.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

I really enjoy the new Italian seafood restaurant N’AMO in Montauk.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Growing up I had two great cooks in my life, my grandmother and mother. Both always provided great meals and certainly influenced a love for restaurants as my mother was in the industry herself. I have been working in kitchens my whole life so being able to draw on inspiration from Chefs and other cooks I have worked with, and as we get older it’s very interesting to see where everyone from my network winded up & what they are cooking now!

What new food trends are you seeing?

I think we saw a return to simple for years with Nordic cuisine and fermentation being the new thing for a while albeit it’s as old as cooking itself, but I think experiential dining and programming are becoming more and more a part of the conversation. I think people need to see more value for what they are deciding to visit a restaurant for. So whether its price attraction or added value from something other than what is on the plate will be up to the hosts to decide.

What is your comfort food and why?

Chicken wings. Means I have an off day and probably watching a Philadelphia Eagles game.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Vongole. Pasta with clams is a second or tied for first comfort meal. Grand-mom used to make every Friday without fail!

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Our spicy rigatoni and spicy rigatoni with lobster.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek, East Hampton. 631-810-9023, ehpresort.com/sisi