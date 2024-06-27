Veronica Ruiz de Velasco Discusses Hamptons Fine Art Fair, Palm Beach Gallery

June 28, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Veronica de Ruiz de Velasco

The June 28, 2024 issue of Dan’s Papers, our July Fourth celebration issue, features cover art by Mexican-born painter Veronica Ruiz de Velasco. Here, she discusses her eye-catching cover painting, gallery at 313 Worth Avenue and spotlight at the 2024 Hamptons Fine Art Fair.

A Conversation with Veronica Ruiz de Velasco

What inspired you to create your “Palm Beach in the Paradise” painting, and what did the creation process entail?

“Palm Beach in the Paradise” was inspired by a profound appreciation for the inherent beauty and vibrancy of life. My goal was to encapsulate a moment of sheer joy and tranquility, drawing from the lush, vivid oceans with sailboats that have always moved me. The creation process was both meditative and exhilarating, as I focused on blending colors and textures to evoke a sense of paradise. Every brushstroke was a step closer to expressing the emotional resonance of a perfect, serene moment in time.

How would you describe your art style, and how did you develop it?

My art style is a dynamic fusion of vibrant colors, expressive brushstrokes and intricate details. It can be best described as a blend of neo-figurative and impressionism, often focusing on the beauty of nature and human emotion. This style developed through years of dedicated practice and mentorship. Private tutelage from masters like Rufino Tamayo and Gilberto Accedes Navarro helped shape my understanding of color and form. Their guidance allowed me to cultivate my natural talents, pushing me to explore and deepen my artistic expression.

What art accomplishment or career accolade are you most proud of?

One of the most significant milestones in my career was being the youngest female artist to exhibit individually at the Modern Art Museum of Mexico. Showcasing my work at such a prestigious institution was an extraordinary honor. This exhibition, which centered around the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber, marked a pivotal moment in my career, solidifying my place in the art world and giving me the confidence to pursue larger, more ambitious projects. Another proud moment was creating a mural for the ABC Hospital in Mexico, attended by Prince Charles of Wales, which stands as a testament to the impact of art in public spaces.

What do you find most personally rewarding about being an artist?

The most rewarding aspect of being an artist is the ability to evoke emotions and connect with people on a deeply personal level. Seeing someone moved to tears by one of my paintings is incredibly humbling and gratifying. It means that my art has transcended the canvas to touch someone’s heart. Additionally, mentoring young, upcoming artists and sharing my passion with them brings immense joy. It’s fulfilling to see them develop their skills and find their own voices in the art world. Art is a universal language, and being able to communicate and inspire through it is a profound privilege.

What are you most looking forward to about participating in the 2024 Hamptons Fine Art Show, and what pieces or series do you plan to spotlight at the event?

Participating in the 2024 Hamptons Fine Art Show is an exciting opportunity to share my latest works with a vibrant and discerning audience. I am particularly looking forward to engaging with art enthusiasts and collectors who appreciate the nuances of my style. At the event, I plan to spotlight a new series of paintings that delve into the themes of nature’s resilience and the beauty of human connection. These pieces are a celebration of life’s intricate patterns and vivid colors, embodying the essence of joy and hope. I believe they will resonate deeply with the fair’s attendees.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or information about other upcoming exhibitions/projects?

As I continue to explore new artistic horizons, I am excited about several upcoming projects and exhibitions. In addition to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, I am preparing for a major exhibition at my gallery at 313 Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, where I will showcase a retrospective of my work, highlighting key pieces from my career alongside new creations. Art has been a profound journey for me, filled with challenges and triumphs. Every piece I create is a reflection of my passion and dedication to this beautiful form of expression. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities to share my work and connect with art lovers around the world. Thank you for joining me on this journey.

Veronica Ruiz de Velasco’s story is one of relentless pursuit of artistic excellence and a deep-seated passion for her craft. Her contributions to the art world continue to inspire and captivate audiences globally. Come see her artwork at Booth 210 at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair where she is a Spotlight artist.

-PARTNER CONTENT