Billy Porter Takes Center Stage at Guild Hall Grand Reopening Benefit Concert

Billy Porter “Baby Was a Dancer,” by Franz Szony

Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter will take the stage for a benefit concert at the renovated Guild Hall‘s theater in East Hampton on Friday, July 12.

Restorations at Guild Hall are officially completed and the theater will now host its grand opening night featuring the first performance by Porter, a Broadway and television star who was recently awarded the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Award at the June Tony Awards.

“I’m thrilled to be taking my place among the legendary actors and performers who have graced the iconic stage at Guild Hall across the many years,” Porter says. “The storied history and connection to so many award-winning entertainers, including some of my personal favorites from stage and screen, including James Earl Jones, Patti Lupone, and my ‘Broadway son’ Leslie Odom Jr.”

Porter, the decorated star who won a Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Kinky Boots in 2013, and Best Musical as a producer for A Strange Loop in 2022, is also known for his memorable character Pray Tell in the FX series Pose, which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.

Established in 1931, Guild Hall has a distinguished history, displaying a wide range of opportunities in the arts through its museum, performing arts, and education center. It welcomes some 60,000 visitors each year.

The hall has recently completed its capital improvement project and a campaign to add state-of-the-art physical and technological advancements to further deliver its mission of being a creative, artist-driven institution for generations to come.

On opening night of An Evening with Billy Porter, attendees are encouraged to dress in creative attire, as Porter and Guild Hall will aim to spark inspiration together walking the red carpet at the event. The show begins at 8 p.m.

“Make this a special day in the Hamptons this summer — you will be blessed,” Porter says.

Tickets start at $150 for non-benefit purchasers and $1,000 for benefit tickets. Anyone interested in supporting with a benefit ticket may enjoy an exclusive cocktail reception following the concert with Porter in attendance.