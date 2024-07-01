Channing Daughters Winemaker James Christopher Tracy Talks Taste of Two Forks

Channing Daughters Winery

Channing Daughters winemaker and partner James Christopher Tracy discusses pouring his fabulous wines at this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Channing Daughters Winemaker James Christopher Tracy

How did you get into this line of work?

I got into this line of work by luck.

What new trends are you seeing?

Focus on domestic wines.

What is your favorite wine?

The one that pairs with the food, the people, and the place!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The natural world.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

It celebrates a specific place and tells the story of that terroir and its accompanying culture.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

Wild, spontaneous, ambient fermentations.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Rosato.

Channing Daughters, 1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7224. channingdaughters.com