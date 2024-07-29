Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Pour an Origen Vodka White Sangria
Summertime is always party time. So why not mix up a batch of refreshing white sangria for some friends? Perfect when entertaining, this batched punch is made with Origen Vodka available locally at Wines by Morrell, Amagansett Wines, Churchill Wines and Sag Harbor Liquors.
Ingredients:
3 bottles White wine (Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Albarino or Torrontes)
32 oz. Origen Vodka
32 oz Apple juice
32 White grape juice
16 oz Lemon juice
16 oz Pineapple juice
1 Apple
1 small bunch White grapes
Soda water
Mint sprig
Directions:
1. Core the apple and slice into segments.
2. Slice grapes in half.
3. Combine all ingredients, except mint and soda, in large pitcher and chill.
4. Pour over ice and top with soda and mint sprig when serving.
Enjoy!