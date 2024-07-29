Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Pour an Origen Vodka White Sangria

The Origen Vodka white sangria

Summertime is always party time. So why not mix up a batch of refreshing white sangria for some friends? Perfect when entertaining, this batched punch is made with Origen Vodka available locally at Wines by Morrell, Amagansett Wines, Churchill Wines and Sag Harbor Liquors.

Ingredients:

3 bottles White wine (Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Albarino or Torrontes)

32 oz. Origen Vodka

32 oz Apple juice

32 White grape juice

16 oz Lemon juice

16 oz Pineapple juice

1 Apple

1 small bunch White grapes

Soda water

Mint sprig

Directions:

1. Core the apple and slice into segments.

2. Slice grapes in half.

3. Combine all ingredients, except mint and soda, in large pitcher and chill.

4. Pour over ice and top with soda and mint sprig when serving.

Enjoy!