Hamptons Catered Affairs Chef Dana McCall Joins GrillHampton

Hamptons Catered Affairs chef Dana McCall is bringing the yum to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

A Chat with Hamptons Catered Affairs Chef Dana McCall

What is your cooking philosophy?

Feed people the way you would want to be fed. Flavor your food!

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Love to see a good show at The Room at The Clubhouse in East Hampton.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

In the food world the Contessa herself Ina Garten, in life my family will always be my greatest inspiration.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Alternative-based foods like plants, milks, cheeses, etc.

What is your comfort food and why?

I will never pass up a taco.

What is your favorite dish to make?

A big pot of clams and mussels with a few flavor secrets thrown in.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We’re going fun barbecue for this one with a pulled pork mac and cheese in a waffle cone with crispy onions and chives.

32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays. 631-604-9100, hamptonscateredaffairs.com