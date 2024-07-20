Montauk Music, Main Prospect Comedy & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Kasia Klimiuk of Our Fabulous Variety Show performing at Main Prospect Comedy Night

The happiest of happy hours can be found on the East End! Check out the latest happenings including happy hour specials, live music and more below.

FOODIE NEWS

Navy Beach in Montauk has live music Thursday and Friday evenings to accompany dinner! Looking to join them earlier in the week? The restaurant is introducing Taco Tuesdays through August with a special taco selection available for both lunch and dinner. Enjoy delicious offerings such as a lobster taco hand roll consisting of sushi rice, nori, avocado and sriracha mayo, a fish taco featuring mahi and mango salsa and a miso-smoked pulled pork taco! In addition to these tasty new menu items, diners can sip on drink specials including regular or spicy house margaritas for $12 and Modelo drafts for $5. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting navybeach.com/montauk.

Coche Comedor has announced that they will be opening their bar at noon on Saturdays and Sundays! The bar will serve drinks only, and the dining room will be closed off until food service starts at 5 p.m. Hungry? Visit their sister restaurant La Fondita right next door for authentic Mexican street food, perfect for takeaway after some cocktails or for dining al fresco at their picnic tables!

During your stay at Canoe Place Inn, arrange a beach picnic to take along with you on your outing! Their Yeti Beach Coolers can be packed based on your preferences as part of the full Beach Experience or to accompany your beach day excursion for an additional fee. Guests can enjoy the full experience complete with beach chairs, towels, umbrellas and a packed Yeti cooler! Worried about getting to and from the beach? Transportation to the beach can be arranged through a Canoe Place courtesy vehicle, which will transport guests to and from any of the beaches within a 6-mile radius of the hotel. Book your stay and make reservations for their restaurant, Good Ground Tavern, by visiting canoeplace.com.

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn will be hosting Chef Guy’s annual Pig Roast on Friday, August 9 at 6 p.m. Complete with live music, enjoy dishes from their menu featuring four different stations full of deliciousness. For $55 for adults and $35 for children ten and under, plus tax and gratuity, guests will indulge in suckling pig on the spit, Southern fried chicken, roasted smoked organic salmon, macaroni gratin, Jersey tomato salad, summer succotash with okra, New York cheesecake, chocolate mousse, an ice cream bar and much more! Since it will be taking place on a Friday, you can also book your stay for the weekend at the Three Village Inn. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-751-0555 or by visiting mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Amalfi Terrace at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton is open for dinner! Enjoy their famous spicy rigatoni alla vodka, chicken parm and drink limoncello spritzes al fresco with friends and family. Dinner reservations are hard to come by, so be sure to book your table soon!

BITS & BITES

The Clubhouse Hamptons has live music taking place all weekend! Visit clubhousehamptons.com to view their calendar and menus!

Alice Mushrooms will be visiting the Loaves & Fishes Food Store on Saturday, July 20 for a sampling of their functional mushroom chocolates formulated for long term health. Join them from 9 a.m.–noon for sampling!

Join Main Prospect in Southampton on Friday nights at 8 p.m. for standup comedy hosted by Tom Kelly! Tickets are $25, and doors open at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made at mainprospectsh.com.

Have you checked out Riverhead Brewhouse’s weekly specials yet? Indulge in Taco Tuesdays, burger nights on Wednesdays, loaded lobster rolls and spiked seltzers on Thursdays, as well as happy hour Monday to Friday from 3–7 p.m. at the bar!

FOOD QUOTE

“Laughter is brightest in the place where the food is,” –Irish proverb