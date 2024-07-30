O’ts Cookies Brings Sweet Treats to GrillHampton

O’ts Cookies Head of Strategy Anna Kotler (left) and CEO and Founder Nina Lombardo (right)

O’ts Cookies founder, CEO & Head of Creative Nina Lombardo and Anna Kotler, partner & Head of Strategy are bringing their irresistible confections to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

A Conversation with O’ts Cookies: Nina Lombardo & Anna Kotler

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We draw inspiration from our travels and culinary curiosity.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

We both really love Shelter Island.

What new food trends are you seeing?

The globalization of American food and the rise in snacking, snacking replacing meals.

What is your comfort food and why?

Anna: Anything salty and crunchy, that’s why I love our cookies!

Nina: Foods from my Sicilian roots, from my childhood.

Describe your product in five words.

Light, crunchy, sweet, salty, spicy.

What are you most excited for at GrillHampton 2024?

We are excited to share more O’ts Cookies with people who enjoy good food!

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Cookies.

otscookies.com