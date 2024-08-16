Gurney's Chef Mbaba Danso Serves from Home at Dan's White Party

You won’t want to miss Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s!

Gurney’s Chef Mbaba Danso is serving up some incredible dishes at Dan’s White Party — the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series, hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at the renowned hotspot Gurney’s Montauk this Saturday, August 17.

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dance the night away enjoying a cool ocean breeze.

Learn more about Dan’s White Party and get tickets, including special VIP experiences, at DansTaste.com

A Chat with Gurney’s Chef Mbaba Danso

What’s your favorite summer ingredient?

My favorite ingredient is lobster, a classic Montauk ingredient, and we are excited to showcase the Truffle Lobster Roll served at the Beach Club.

How did you get into this line of work?

A friend that introduced me and I have never look back. My time at Gurney’s has been an exciting and educational part of my career.

What’s the story behind your dish/drink?

From Scarpetta Beach, we will be serving the Short Rib and Bone Marrow Agnolotti, a guest favorite! From the Beach Club, we are showcasing the Truffle Lobster Roll — one of our most ordered items— which is served on a toasted brioche, with black truffle and a Meyer lemon emulsion. And from Tillies, we will be serving our Wasabi Crusted Tuna.

What makes it a perfect fit for the White Party?

Lobsters are an essential part of the summer.

Can you describe any unique or standout elements that will be featured by your business at the event?

We are proud to feature our local favorites, our special flavors and, of course, our hospitality as we invite guests at the White Party to celebrate summer with us here at Gurney’s Montauk.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My past and people around me.

What makes Gurney’s stand out for diners at this event?

I’m proud to say that our dishes are seasonal, light, and fresh, and they taste amazing, and our service is provided with love and respect for the guests as well as the food we serve.

What are you most excited for at the event?*

To showcase our food to all of people who have been to the property before and also to welcome guests who have never been to Gurney’s before to give them a little taste of what Montauk is all about.

Please describe your product/service in four words.

Seasonal, light, fresh, amazing.

Visit gurneysresorts.com