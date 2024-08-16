Eat Delicious My/Mochi at Dan's White Party Saturday

Try My/Mochi at Dan’d White Party

My/Mochi Chief Marketing Officer Brigette Wolf is sharing her delicious confections at this year’s Dan’s White Party — the epic culmination of the Dan’s Taste series, hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at the renowned hotspot Gurney’s Montauk this Saturday, August 17.

Wear your hottest whites and enjoy top cuisine from the East End headlined by Gurney’s renowned chefs. Sip smooth cocktails, wines and beer while overlooking the ocean and dance the night away enjoying a cool ocean breeze.

Learn more about Dan’s White Party and get tickets, including special VIP experiences, at DansTaste.com

A Chat with My/Mochi Chief Marketing Officer Brigette Wolf

What’s your favorite summer ingredient, and will you incorporate it into your offerings for the event?

We wrap our own homemade premium ice cream, which comes in more than 20 flavors, in our pillowy rice dough. For the event we will be dishing out some of our fan favorites — strawberry, mango, cookies and cream, cereal and milk, cookie dough, passion fruit and non-dairy chocolate and giving foodies a sneak peek at new products.

How did you get into this line of work?

My/Mochi is the OG mochi ice cream that we like to say was “born in Japan and reimagined in LA” as it was founded by a Japanese baker and American entrepreneur who came up with idea to wrap traditional mochi dough around premium cream. They sold it in a small shop in Los Angeles’s Little Tokyo and today we are the largest producer of mochi ice cream in the world.

What’s the story behind your dish/drink that makes it a perfect fit for the White Party?

The White Party is full-on foodie, so we know that the guests will really appreciate the My/Mochi ice cream experience, including the sneak peeks of new products that show how we are really stretching the possibilities of mochi! Not to mention that mochi dough is white.

Can you describe any unique elements that will be featured by your business at the event?

My/Mochi uses only real ingredients, and you’ll find that in varieties like cookie dough and cookies and cream, you’ll get those extra bites of real dough and cookies.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We are inspired by bringing people joy in a simple, delicious treat.

Please describe your product/service in five words.

The OG mochi ice cream.

What are you most excited for at the event?

We’re most excited about giving people the unique ‘joyfully chill’ experience of My/Mochi’s premium ice cream and mochi dough that is unmatched anywhere in the world.

mymochi.com