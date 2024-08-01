Ratcliff Premium Meats CEO Kimberly Ratcliff Joins GrillHampton

Ratcliff Premium Meats CEO Kimberly Ratcliff

Ratcliff Premium Meats CEO Kimberly Ratcliff is bringing her quality meats to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

Meet Ratcliff Premium Meats CEO Kimberly Ratcliff

What is your cooking philosophy?

My cooking philosophy is rooted in tradition, passion and respect for the land and the animals we raise. I believe that great beef starts on the pasture, with cattle that are raised naturally and humanely. Every cut of meat tells a story, from our family’s hard work and dedication to the rich, flavorful pastures they graze on. When I cook, I treat each piece of beef with the utmost respect, letting its natural flavors shine through. Simplicity is key. Seasoning with just salt, pepper and a touch of herbs allows the quality of the meat to stand out. I love experimenting with different cooking methods, from slow braising to quick grilling, to highlight the versatility of our pasture-raised beef. It’s about savoring every moment and sharing that joy with family and friends around the table.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My mother was the heart and soul of our family kitchen. She was the one who woke up early every morning to prepare our meals with love and care. Her passion for cooking was evident in every dish she made, from the simplest of breakfasts to the most elaborate of feasts. Growing up, I watched in awe as my mother effortlessly whipped up delicious meals for our family. She taught me how to season dishes just right, how to tell when something was cooked to perfection and how to create a meal that not only pleased the palate but also nourished the body and the soul. When my mother passed away, our family felt a deep void in the kitchen. It was no longer the same without her guiding hand and comforting presence. However, I knew that I had to step up and carry on her legacy of creating meals that brought joy and togetherness to our family. As I continue to cook for my family, I do so with my mother’s spirit guiding me every step of the way. I strive to create meals that not only pay homage to her legacy but also bring us closer together as a family. Through Ratcliff Premium Meats, I am able to carry on the traditions that my mother instilled in me and create new memories that will last a lifetime.

What sets your products apart from others in the market, and how do you ensure the quality and sustainability of your offerings?

Our beef is raised by my family and my neighbors in big grass pastures using sustainable practices. Our beef cattle are raised all natural and taken care of like they’re our family. We’re not raising them in feedlots, in tiny spaces, with any means possible to get the highest yield like most beef you find at the grocery store. This is from our family, to your table, and we’re a part of every part of the process of raising this cattle in our (giant) backyard. This is how we ensure top quality and an environmentally friendly outcome.

What is one thing you want people to know about you and your business?

One thing I want people to know about Ratcliff Premium Meats as a business owner is that we are community-driven. We prioritize sourcing as much of our beef as possible from local farmers and suppliers within our community. By doing this, we not only support local businesses and farmers, but also ensure the highest quality and freshest meat for our customers. We are committed to working with and supporting our community while providing premium meats that our customers can trust and enjoy.

What new food trends are you seeing?

There’s a big movement right now of people questioning what’s in their food and where it is coming from. This perfectly sets us up to tell our story and show people that this is where the beef comes from, my family and I were the ones who raised it and now it’s coming to your table. It’s really important to know where your food comes from.

What is your comfort food and why?

Juicy grilled steak with a side of grilled vegetables. I grew up on good food and lots of red meat, so it reminds me of family, good times and memories I cherish. Not to mention it tastes delicious!

Can you tell us about Girls Who Grill?

Girls Who Grill started off as a single event with a few celebrity chefs in an effort to teach more women about grilling techniques. Grilling is such a male dominated space, and I want to take this initiative nationwide to empower more women to cook good food on a grill. We’re in the beginning stages of it, but hoping to partner with an amazing celebrity chef and female pitmaster to take this to a dozen cities across the nation.

How does your business support and empower the local community, particularly other Black-owned businesses and women restauranteurs/entrepreneurs?

Our family ranch is located in the heart of the largest concentration of Black ranchers and farmers in the nation. These are my neighbors, and there has historically been a disconnect between the businesses they’re running, the education, the access to capital and technology, and the ability to get deals within the food industry. My business supports and empowers the local Black-owned businesses in two ways. The first is through advocacy. I have built a large network and sit on many boards that help me connect the farmers and ranchers to capital, technology, education, end users and more. I am a vehicle for our collective success. And second, I help put money back in their pockets by purchasing the animals that my neighbors raise and funnel it through my meat company that sells direct to consumers as well as restaurants and catering companies. Everything I do ties back to supporting my amazing community.

Describe Ratcliff Premium Meats in five words.

Inspiring change through quality beef.