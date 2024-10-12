Wine, Fall Festivals, Food & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

It’s fall in Long Island wine country!

Fall activities are abundant this weekend! Get out there and enjoy the season with fall festivals, food and happy hour happenings.

For the first time in the 100-year history of The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages, they will be hosting a fall fest at the hotel on Shelter Island October 12 and 13! The weekend will be a celebration of all things autumn and The Pridwin invites you to bring the whole family and your friends for a weekend filled with classic fall activities such as pumpkin painting, sack races and live music. The hotel activities will also include a bouncy castle, hay rides, pumpkin bowling, hot chocolate and caramel apple making stations along with their 1st annual bobbing for apples contest at 2 & 3:30 p.m.! Plus, the fall festival will include delicious buffets both days featuring dishes such as char-grilled clams and oysters, chicken roulade, brown sugar cured pork loin, roasted winter squash and so much more. All of the excitement will take place right on the hotel’s front lawn and surrounding areas and is open for any and all to join in on the festivities. Stay into the evening for a showing of a scary movie, title to be announced, and a bonfire with s’mores and delicious hot cider in the outdoor Grove Theater. For the full itinerary of events taking place at this fun-filled, action-packed weekend for all beginning at 12 p.m., visit their website!

Arthur & Sons is excited to announce that they are now offering a $39.95 prix fixe menu featuring three courses of unforgettable dishes. Start off your meal with a choice of Caesar salad, house salad, meatballs, fried calamari or fried mozz. For your main course choose between chicken parm, chicken piccata, chicken paillard, chicken marsala, chicken francese, spicy rigatoni (yum), fusilli bolognese, spaghetti & meatballs or an order of shrimp or sole francese. Of course, there’s always room for dessert! End the evening with a mini cannoli plate or gelato al cioccolato cup. If that doesn’t entice you enough, join them for happy hour from 4–6 p.m. at the bar with half-priced appetizers, $10 house red and house white, well cocktails for $12 and draft beer for $6! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

When planning out your week, be sure to pencil in visiting La Fondita for their newly released daily specials! For any fajita lovers, Monday features a plato de fajitas with your choice of chicken, shrimp or carne asada. Thursday calls for tacos al pastor featuring marinated pork cooked with pineapple and the weekend is packed with more tasty dishes each day. On Friday, enjoy chile relleno, Saturday brings parilla mixta, and additionally on Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can enjoy tacos de birria de res, birria de res and quesabirria. Taco-bout YUM!

Did you know?

The 43rd Annual Montauk Fall Fest is taking place this weekend! From 11 a.m.–5 p.m. enjoy local band performances, the annual chowder contest on Saturday, activities for children of all ages, chance auction and silent auctions, food tent, beer & wine, farmers market and a cash catch drawing on Sunday. Saturday’s clam chowder contest mugs can be purchased before the event at the Montauk Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center in front of the building beginning at 9 a.m. with the contest beginning at 10 a.m. For more information and event questions, contact the chamber at 631-668-2428 or email info@montaukchamber.com. See you there!

Bits & Bites:

The Apple Gala at Breeze Hill Farm has been postponed. The event, featuring an orchard tasting, menu by Kitchen Party and wine pairing by Macari, will now take place on Thursday, October 24th from 6–10 p.m.! Get your tickets by visiting the Breeze Hill Farm website.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor invites you in for happy hour from 5–6:30 p.m. at the bar, Wednesday all day 25% off all bottles from the award-winning wine list and brunch happy hour featuring $12 brunch cocktail selection on Sundays! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Highway Restaurant & Bar is bringing back Asian Night with offerings including shrimp buns, tuna sashimi, yellow fish curry, chicken udon, Thai ribs and more. Join them on Thursday, October 17th from 5–9 p.m. to indulge in these delicious menu items!

The Wine Room in Hampton Bays is celebrating Oktoberfest on October 12th! Join them starting at 3 p.m. for tastings and special appetizers hosted by Mike Dolan, division manager of B. United International Importers. For reservations, call 631-251-8272.

Food Quote: “The discovery of a new dish does more for human happiness than the discovery of a new star.” – J.A. Brillat-Savarian