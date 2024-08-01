The Pridwin Chef Todd Ruiz Talks GrillHampton 2024

The Pridwin chef Todd Ruiz

The Pridwin chef Todd Ruiz is bringing his tasty bites to this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton, the ultimate night of barbecue with top grillmasters in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 3, hosted by Baked by Melissa CEO Melissa Ben-Ishay at his own venue, The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton.

Enjoy a selection of grilled fare from steak to burgers to veggies, as well as sweet desserts. Over 15 chefs will offer their best grilled dishes with entry including access to all the food as well as bars serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine. Clubhouse Hamptons has curated live music and a DJ set to perform during GrillHampton and an afterparty will offer late night fun.

Find more info about GrillHampton and tickets at DansTaste.com

A Chat with The Pridwin Chef Todd Ruiz

What is your cooking philosophy?

Slow and low, develop flavor and understand how to create a memorable experience.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

Still a bit new to the area, looking forward to getting to know it all.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Experiences, peers and memories growing up.

What new food trends are you seeing?

More unique vegan and vegetarian options.

What is your comfort food and why?

Texas chili! No beans.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Paella.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Smoked prime brisket, cabbage and blackberry slaw.

Visit The Pridwin at 81 Shore Road, Shelter island. 631-749-0476, caperesorts.com