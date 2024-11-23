Prix Fixes, Thanksgiving Events, Markets & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The French Blond Cocktail at Baron’s Cove.

Get your appetites ready, Thanksgiving is almost here! See what’s happening around the East End with the exciting prix fixes, Lighting of the Vines, holiday markets and more below.

Baron’s Cove has you covered for Thanksgiving with a prix fixe menu available from 3–9 p.m. The Thanksgiving Day menu features starter options of beef tartare, wild mushroom arancini and jumbo lump crab cake, as well as soup or salad choice of warm roasted beet salad or spiced carrot soup. Select your pick of entrées including a traditional turkey dinner complete with mashed potato, housemade stuffing, haricot vert, pan gravy and cranberry sauce, beach plum farm maple glazed ham, lion’s mane mushroom steak and pan roasted sea scallops. Sides are also available for an additional $12 each with offerings including baked mac & cheese, housemade turkey stuffing, mashed potato, haricot vert or warm Brussels sprouts. End the night on a sweet note with your choice of vanilla bean cheesecake, crème brûlée, pumpkin pie or apple tarte tatin! This amazing feast is available at $99 per person and reservations can be made on their website. Happy eating!

Captain Jack’s wants to help take some stress out of your Thanksgiving with holiday sides to go! Treat yourself and your guests to holiday menu items including New England clam chowder (Sag Harbor Harborfest’s 2024 winner!), country brussels, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, maple glazed carrots, green beans amandine, butternut squash farro risotto, harvest salad, mac n’ cheese, sweet potato casserole, cheesy corn pudding, braised red cabbage and Thanksgiving stuffing and gravy. These delicious items come in ½-tray sizes, which comfortably feed eight people. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 25 at the latest and pickup will be available beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Give them a call at 631-204-5877 to place your orders!

An enticing two-course prix fixe is being offered at Nick & Toni’s every Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m.! For $32 per person, plus tax and gratuity, choices include appetizers of their romaine salad or wild arugula and shaved fennel salad, and entrées of wood-fired margherita pizza or spaghetti alla carbonara. Quartinos of wine are also available for $11 with options that everyone will enjoy. This special menu is subject to change and is not offered during holiday weekends. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-3550.

The 15th Annual Lighting of the Vines at Wölffer Estate Vineyard will be taking place on December 7 from 6–8 p.m.! Benefitting the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, the awe-inspiring lighting display illuminates their winter vineyard rows. Enjoy live holiday music, passed hors d’oeuvres, Wölffer wines and more! A silent auction of holiday wreaths designed by community artists, designers and business owners will also be taking place. General admission tickets begin at $175 and VIP packages begin at $3,000 for groups of eight, which includes early entrance, views directly next to the vines, wine bottles, charcuterie and more! Visit the Wölffer website to purchase your tickets!

The 4th Annual Holiday Makers Market will be taking place at The Church at 48 Madison Street in Sag Harbor on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.! The two-day market features a unique selection of gifts and handmade goods by over 20 unique artisans and craftspeople. Food trucks will be offering delicious bites to eat while you shop and on Saturday there will be a community sing-along at 1 p.m.! A $5 admission fee for adults is required and children 12 and under can enter for free.

Did you know?

Sparkling Pointe’s 2021 Topaz Imperial Rosé has been awarded “Best New York State Sparkling Wine” by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships! This is the world’s most rigorous sparkling wine competition judged by esteemed experts through blind tasting. This rosé stands out with vibrant notes of red berries and floral hints, capturing Sparkling Pointe’s commitment to premium méthode champenoise wines. Pay them a visit to taste it for yourself and pick up a bottle to enjoy at home!

Bits & Bites

Estia’s Little Kitchen is offering a three-course prix fixe menu on weekends! From 5–6 p.m., join them for a delicious meal for $32.95 with menu items including BBQ baby back ribs, crisp Cali. chicken and shrimp & sweet corn risotto.

Main Prospect in Southampton invites you to join them for jazz night on Saturdays from 6–9 p.m.! Join them to listen to some live music and a great meal.

Food Quote

“Family and friends with grins ear to ear will gather together – Thanksgiving is near!” – Sheri Wall