Specials to Get You into the Holiday Spirit & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Bostwick’s Chowder House, Amagansett

Can you feel the holiday spirit in the air? If not, check out these exciting happenings below which will get you in the mood for the holidays!

Bostwick’s Seafood Market is now offering the best of Bostwick’s Chowder House and Bostwick’s On the Harbor menus for takeout while they are closed for the season! Both lunch and dinner are available to-go with dishes such as their famous soups and bisques, baked stuffed clams, Mongolian BBQ ribs, both Bostwick’s famous lobster salad and hot buttered lobster rolls, seafood pasta, Montauk Ale fish & chips, their famous fish tacos and so much more. The takeout menu is available Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The full menu is available on the Bostwick’s Seafood Market website and orders can be placed by calling 631-324-2700.

Mark your calendars for Dec. 20 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. to dine at Good Ground Tavern in Canoe Place Inn! The evening will be the last of their 2024 Chef Series with Chef Jarrod Huth’s Long Island Seafood Celebration. A five-course seafood dinner will be prepared by Chef Jarrod who deeply values the dedication of local fishermen such as Captain Peter Haskell, founder of Haskell’s Seafood. Together, the two are bringing December’s peak seasonal bounty directly from Long Island’s waters to your plate, ensuring the freshest local catches. Peter’s commitment to sustainable fishing and the exceptional quality he brings to every dish is what inspires Chef Jarrod to showcase the seafood at its prime in each course. This evening highlights the best of Eastern Long Island and reflects upon Long Island’s maritime heritage and unique flavors of the Atlantic Coast. This amazing meal can be enjoyed by you at $95 per person. Reservations can be made by visiting their website. Happy eating!

Lulu Kitchen & Bar is offering delicious holiday menus to go! Celebrate the holidays at home without all the fuss of cooking and order from full dinner menus to platters, canapes and a la carte items. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours before Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve with pick up by 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Holiday orders over $400 will receive a complimentary $50 gift card to use during a future visit to Lulu! The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve for service from 12 – 3 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day, and will be open on New Year’s Eve offering their regular a la carte menu. View the full holiday offerings by visiting their website! Call 631-725-0900 or email info@lulusagharbor.com to reserve your holiday meal.

Did you know?

Rowdy Hall will be celebrating Hanukkah from Thursday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 with a la carte specials beginning at 5 p.m. in addition to their regular a la carte menu. Subject to change, the specials include an appetizer of potato latkes served with Halsey applesauce, sour cream and chives, an entrée of red wine braised beef brisket served with sweet potato puree and roasted turnips, and you can finish the evening with a dessert of olive oil cake with fresh citrus and vanilla anglaise.

Bits & Bites:

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn is hosting a New Years Eve Gatsby Gala on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.! The evening will feature a cocktail hour with stations of delicious food and a dinner reception. For reservations and to view the menus available, visit their website!

Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk is hosting a wine dinner with Paumanok Vineyards on Friday, December 13th from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.! For $75 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, dine on four-courses while sipping on Paumanok wines. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting the Legends website.

Live jazz is swinging every Tuesday at Pierre’s in Bridgehampton! Join them from 6:30 – 9 p.m. for an evening of delicious food and great music in good company.

Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn will be hosting Brunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.! Enjoy a festive brunch and take a picture with Santa. A special children’s brunch menu will be available for $12.

Add a touch of elegance to your holiday meals with Sparkling Pointe’s exceptional sparkling wines! From light, citrusy notes to bold, earthy undertones, their wines promise to impress even the most discerning palates this holiday season.

Springs Fireplace is a small batch, natural hot sauce brand that’s made with unique peppers grown on the East End of Long Island. Their sauces are made with rare and uncommon peppers for the foodie or hot sauce connoisseur, offering tastes from cultures around the world. Visit their website to view the full selection or purchase them on Amazon!

Food Quote: “We must have pie. Stress cannot exist in the presence of pie.” – David Mamet