Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Artist Mickey Paraskevas

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Mickey Paraskevas

Episode 209: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Mickey Paraskevas, an illustrator and cartoonist best known for co-creating the TV show Maggie and the Ferocious Beast. Paraskevas’s work has also appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Sports Illustrated and more.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast