Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Artist Mickey Paraskevas
1 minute 12/16/2024
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
A Conversation with Mickey Paraskevas
Episode 209: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Mickey Paraskevas, an illustrator and cartoonist best known for co-creating the TV show Maggie and the Ferocious Beast. Paraskevas’s work has also appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Sports Illustrated and more.