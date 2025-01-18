Dinner Clubs, Prix Fixe Menus & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

First and South in Greenport

Winter can be more than cold and dark, it can be full of delicious meals and good company! Get out there and enjoy the foodie happenings taking place on the East End.

The East End’s beloved catering company, Art of Eating, will now offer a special winter takeout menu! Give yourself and your stove a break and enjoy their delicious offerings right from the comfort of home. The menu offers tasty dishes including starters of Montauk tuna tartare, caramelized East End onion and Gruyere cheese tarts, seared filet of beef roll ups, ‘Lil turkey meatballs in Mom’s marinara, a hand-sliced smoked salmon platter and so much more. For your main course, indulge in mussels, clams and shrimp with chicken and chorizo, crispy Southern fried organic chicken, fabulous creamy dreamy macaroni & four cheese, lobstah bake and a variety of other options. A wide variety of soups, salads and sides are also available.

End your evening on a sweet note with double chocolate chunk brownies, a homespun cookie collection, chocolate ganache soufflé cake, lemon bars, creamy cheesecake crème brûlée and more. With all of this goodness, you might end up dreaming about it, so make sure you get enough to enjoy the next day! Happy eating!

First and South has announced the return of their First and South Dining Club for 2025! The club is set to be bigger, better and packed with more savings than ever. How does it work? When you purchase a Dining Club Card, they will load it with bonus cash to use at the restaurant. Think of it as an upgraded gift card with serious perks. For example, if you invest $250 into your card, you will receive an additional $38 in bonus cash for a total credit of $288 to use, which is a 15% saving! The card can be used for food, drinks and even takeout, and the card won’t expire until December 31. The card can be shared among family and friends, just make sure they have it handy when visiting the restaurant. The card cannot be used for catering, private events or ticketed experiences. Ready to join? Complete the contact form on their website and they’ll handle the rest! Once your card is ready, they will have it waiting for you on your next visit. Cheers to a year of great meals!

Long Island Restaurant Week is right around the corner beginning on Sunday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 2! Back by popular demand, they will be hosting their Gift Card Giveaway again for the winter edition of the tri-annual event, and everyone is welcome to enter! By filling out the form online, you will be entered to win one of three gift cards in the amount of either $100 for second prize, $150 for first prize, and $250 for the grand prize. The gift card will be made out to the participating restaurant of your choosing to use whenever you please — it doesn’t have to be during Restaurant Week. The giveaway will open on Monday, January 20 at midnight. EST and end on Monday, February 3 at 11:59 p.m., so make sure you get your entry in before the promotional period ends. Entries that are submitted before or after the period will be disqualified. For more information and rules of entry, visit the Long Island Restaurant Week website. While you’re there, check out the lists of participating restaurants in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, their menus and make your reservations before tables fill up!

Did you know?

Bostwick’s Seafood Market has unveiled a new lunch offering, Bostwick’s Lunch Break Combo! Switch up your daily lunch routine and enjoy your choice of any soup or salad, a sandwich or tacos and house baked cookies all for $20, available every Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soups and salads available to order for this promotion include New England clam chowder, Manhattan clam chowder, lobster bisque, arugula salad, mixed green salad and Caesar salad. For your sandwich or tacos, choose from a grilled fish taco, blackened fish taco, Baja fish taco, grilled shrimp taco, seared tuna taco, flounder sandwich, crab cake sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, clam roll, grilled steak sandwich or a grilled cheese sandwich. Their signature lobster rolls and lobster taco are not available for this promotion, but you can order one of their hot butter or cold lobster rolls for $25! Their full menu is available to browse on their website, and orders can be placed by calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-2700.

Bits & Bites:

Trivia at Captain Jack’s in Southampton takes place every Tuesday with Think Inc. Trivia! While playing, enjoy some delicious tacos for Taco Tuesday.

Union Burger Bar hosts bingo every Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m. Grab some friends and win some prizes! Plus, bingo is followed by live music and a late-night happy hour you won’t want to miss.

Food Quote: “Good food is very often, even most often, simple food.” – Anthony Bourdain