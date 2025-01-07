Dare I Say It: Naomi Watts Authors Book About Menopause

Naomi Watts, Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Montauk resident Naomi Watts is kicking off 2025 with a personal and empowering new project. The Academy Award-winning actress will release her book, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause, on Jan. 21.

In it, Watts delves into her experience with perimenopause, which she began navigating at just 36 while trying to conceive. Now 56, Watts has turned her journey into advocacy, founding Stripes — a wellness brand offering science-backed products for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause.

In an interview with Katie Couric Media, she opened up about the pressures of aging in Hollywood.

“I was extremely nervous about how perimenopause would impact my career,” Watts revealed. “For too long, the norm in Hollywood has been, ‘Don’t call attention to your age if you’re over 23.’ But I’m proud to be part of a generation of women changing that conversation and creating more space for women of every age.”

According to the publisher, “This is the book Naomi Watts wishes she had when she first started experiencing symptoms. Like sitting down over coffee and having an intimate chat with your girlfriend, Dare I Say It blends funny and poignant stories from Naomi and her friends with advice from doctors, hormone experts, and nutritionists to take the secrecy and shame out of menopause and aging. Answering questions such as: What’s hormone therapy and should I be on it? Will I ever sleep again? Will I get myself back? What happened to my libido? Do I need 18 serums for my aging skin? Whose body is this anyway? Who am I now? Naomi Watts shares the most up-to-date research on how to manage menopause symptoms and tackle the physical and emotional challenges we encounter as we age.”

The book is available for preorder on Amazon or at your local bookshop.