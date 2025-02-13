Restaurants Reopening, Valentine's Day, And More From the East End 'Food Seen'

Baron’s Cove is reopening after its winter break.

If you’re still unsure of where you will be dining for Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck! Keep reading to learn about happenings on the East End that are perfect for celebrating with a special someone, as well as some other exciting events taking place.

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor has re-opened after a winter break, and just in time for Valentine’s Day! The special day happens to fall on the weekend of Presidents’ Day as well, so the waterfront resort is offering an exclusive overnight stay package along with a romantic and delectable Valentine’s Day pre-fix dinner menu for two. Chef Zackary Graham has created a menu worth celebrating complete with selections such as Foie Gras Mousse, Chateaubriand for Two and Lobster Ravioli. Sweet endings to the evening include Chocolate Lava Cake and Lavender Pot de Crème. An award-winning wine list, as recognized by Wine Spectator with a 2024 Award of Excellence, is available to pair along with your meal. The three-course prix fixe menu is available for $99 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are strongly suggested. The overnight package, Romance in the Hamptons, offers an idyllic blend of harborside charm and luxurious comfort. Deluxe overnight accommodations include chocolate covered strawberries waiting for you upon arrival in your guest room, the romantic prix fixe dinner, daily breakfast for two and the option to enhance your getaway with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label or a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Grande Dame. Reservations are strongly recommended for both your stay and/or for the romantic prix fixe dinner can be made by visiting the Baron’s Cove website. Cheers!

aMano Restaurant in Mattituck will be hosting a Tom Schaudel/Paumanok wine dinner on Sunday, March 2nd beginning at 5:30 p.m.! The dinner will be paired with wines produced by Paumanok for Chef Tom Schaudel, a long time friend and supporter of Paumanok. Begin the evening with Slow Braised Tuscan Style Cannellini Beans – Fett’unta/Pancetta/Cipollini paired with a Tom Schaudel 2017 Riesling Reserve. Your next course offers Basil Crusted Block Island Cod with Concentrated Tomato Relish and First Pressed Olive Oil paired with Tom Shaudel 2022 Chardonnay Reserve. Moving to the next course, indulge in Casarecci with Shrimp, Bone Marrow, Tomato and Thyme paired with Paumanok’s Tom Schaudel 2018 Courtney’s Cuvee Reserve. Your next course offers Roasted Filet Mignon served with Pancetta-Scallion Potato Mash with Glazed Baby Carrots and Porcini “Vinaigrette” alongside a glass of Tom Schaudel 2018 Cabernet Franc Reserve. End your meail with the Parmigiana Reggiano Sformato featuring a Fig Compote, Walnut Crumble and EVO paired with Tom Schaudel 2007 Merlot Reserve. Biscotti and coffee is also available following your meal. The wine dinner is $120 per person, $110 for Paumanok Club Members, tax and gratuity are additional. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly at (631) 298-4800.

Candlelight Fridays are back at the Tasting Room at Wölffer Estate Vineyard! Their refreshed menu offers seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, as well as specialty cocktails for the winter. Each Candlelight Friday is accompanied by live music and takes place from 4 – 7 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Did you know?

Townline BBQ knows pets are like family and they deserve the best too. The restaurant is now offering smoked beef marrow bones for the furry friends in your house! The bones are tested and approved by Pitmaster Billy’s dog Clementine and should be kept refrigerated until your pooch gets to enjoy the special treat. The new dog bones can be purchased at Townline for $15 and are sure to keep your best friend entertained for a while.

Bits & Bites:

Every Friday is Foie Gras Friday at Bistro Ete! Enjoy a complimentary wine pairing with each order of foie gras. Their Charcoal Rotisserie Chickens are also available on Fridays to go or to stay.

Every Monday is build your own burger night at The Ketch in Westhampton! Starting at $12, a classic burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato can be upgraded with toppings such as various cheeses, sauteed onions, bacon, a fried egg and more.

Looking for a delicious meal at a reasonable price? Cluckman’s in Sag Harbor is open year-round and offers tasty dishes from chicken sandwiches to smashburgers to milk shakes.

Fresno in East Hampton has re-opened after a short winter break with a fresh new menu, specials and exciting upgrades! Join them for a special Valentine’s Day dinner to celebrate love and their new offerings.

Food Quote: “If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.” The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien