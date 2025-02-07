Jimmy Fallon Makes Broadway Debut with 'All In: Comedy About Love'

Jimmy Fallon signs autographs as he makes his Broadway debut in the play “All In: Comedy About Love” on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre.

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon has officially taken his first bow on Broadway. The Tonight Show host stepped onto the Hudson Theatre stage on Jan. 28, making his Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love, the Simon Rich-penned production featuring an all-star rotating cast.

Sharing the spotlight with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant and Nick Kroll, Fallon joined the limited 10-week run until February 2, with the entire show it set to wrap, with other cast members, on February 16.

The play, directed by Alex Timbers, explores love, heartbreak, and marriage through Rich’s signature humor. With SNL creator Lorne Michaels as a producer, the production has drawn a lineup of SNL alumni. Among other stars, it also features Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, David Cross, Chloe Fineman, Hank Azaria, Hamptons favorite and regular Bay Street player Richard Kind and John Mulaney who performed at the Montauk Lighthouse last summer.

“Even though the show’s kind of all over the place, [All In] is meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with,” the show’s official description says, according to People. The show promises “laughter, romance, live music, and people you recognize from television — all in 90 unforgettable minutes,” it added.

For tickets, cast schedule and showtimes, visit allinbroadway.com.