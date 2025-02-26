Mickey Paraskevas Discusses His Latest Dan's Cover Art

February 28, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Mickey Paraskevas

Part of the very fabric of Dan’s Papers and its long history, artist Mickey Paraskevas returns with yet another brilliant cover this week. Here, he talks about the new cover painting, the benefits of creating on a daily basis and why his in-laws will never part with the hay rake depicted in this snowy scene.

A Conversation with Mickey Paraskevas

Tell me about this painting. Where is this scene, and when did you find it?

I’ve been looking at this hay rake for the last 20 years. I see it frequently when visiting my late father and mother in-law’s farm in Manorville, where my sister in-law lives. The wonderful Arthur passed away in 2011, and the lovely Priscilla passed away in 2021. A passion my mother-in-law guided me into was a true love of antiques. With her guidance and knowledge, my wife and I filled our home in Southampton with quite a collection of unique, beautiful collectibles, including a full-sized 19th century sleigh filled with an assortment of wonderful Steiff toys, which Priscilla insisted should be displayed in our family room where our lounging feline Valentin loves to sleep.

What was the process, media and technique painting it?

In 2022, I embarked on my painting-a-day project — 365 8×8-inch paintings that were titled Every Picture Paints a Story. They were a wide variety of whimsical and thoughtful expressions, from current events to robots and Iowa corn fields. I took the year 2023 to work on various animation projects and wrote and illustrated several books. This brings me to 2024 and another project I called Paint Your Reality. The cover painting was born in this collection. I planned to create a painting a week, and I ended up with a collection of 52 20×20-inch paintings. I took this time to play with storytelling with paint. Once again, after the year’s end, I discovered that I loved farms, roads, robots, cats, dogs, space travel, my In-laws, and paint itself. As for my process, media and technique, I never give away my secrets! You can see all of my work on my website.

How do you decide when to paint a traditional scene like this, versus your more surreal or fanciful creations?

I loved my in-laws. And I loved their work ethic and respected their love of the land. I couldn’t bring myself to add a robot, a dancing cat, a polar bear lurking in the distance, or even a dinosaur attempting to melt the snow. I considered it for about three minutes. My wife always looks over my shoulder and comments, “How are you going to ruin today’s painting?” Well, I didn’t with this one. The hay rake stands proud and provides a fun play area for the farm cats. The farm cats are another story. I kept the weekly somewhat seasonal. I painted more summer-like paintings in the summer and left the snow to the winter months. Lisa, my sister in-law (and currently the design director of Paraskevas Studios), fends off many calls to sell the hay rake. She gives the websites of auction sites and tells them to find one on their own. This one isn’t for sale. It never will be as far as we are all concerned.

What was it like doing those daily pieces and sharing them online? How does it help you as an artist?

I post most of my work on Instagram. As I said, the daily paintings sure helped me as an artist. The weekly paintings helped even more. I could teach a class on this project. Forcing yourself to paint something every day makes you sharp. I wish I had thought this idea up in my 20s. I sure learned a lot about storytelling and painting. I’m looking for a place to show the weekly paintings. I am positive the entire run would make an exhibition that many people will enjoy. The body of my work speaks to individuals from all walks of life. I think all people can relate to at least one story depicted in the paintings. I receive many DMs on Instagram expressing how a certain painting stirred a memory in that person, from the landscapes to the whimsical and just doodles or animated genre. As an artist, it makes me feel good that my work brings joy or memories to individuals that I have met and those I do not know personally.

What are you working on these days? Any new exhibitions, cartoons or books in the works?

I’m working on an animated series with my wife and sister in-law. We’re always working on something. We have four rescued cats. Nightmare — they are very mischievous. And my wife told me to mention our house doesn’t smell like cats. They each have a distinct personality, and we believe one is my beloved mother, Betty. As far as painting, I’m doing more portraits this year. Another learning experience. We might resurrect the puppets again. The Cheap Show ran on the Hamptons and Aspen channel Plum TV, and it currently airs on the internet on YouTube. We haven’t made any new shows in ages. It’s still itching in the back of my brain. I love those puppets. I also have this script sitting there.On my computer. Staring at me. Just sitting there.Unfinished, and slightly annoyed that we haven’t completed it. Every day it sits there, not living its life because, well, it will get done, soon. Or, as my cousin Boobar McTatertots says: OR NOT!

Where can people see your stuff online and in-person?

Follow me on Instagram. I try to post something odd every day @Paraskevas_Studios. My website is michaelparaskevas.com. My Instagram link is there. In-person viewing is by private appointment only. The info is on my website.

Do you have anything to add?

Hmmmm. No. But that script is still suffocating on my computer, dying to be pitched to Netflix sooner rather than later. It’s begging me to hit send to my agent. So, I better get back to work on that script.

I’m looking forward to summer, and my favorite event, The Hampton Classic Horse Show, is celebrating its 50th year in 2025. I love the Classic, and I’m sure at the end of August this year, you can find me drawing in the Grand Prix ring. I love sketching there and treasure my many years of live event sketchbooks. Another passion of mine as an artist. It looks like a good year ahead.

Visit michaelparaskevas.com for more.