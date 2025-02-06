Palm Beach International Boat Show Returns in March 2025

The stunning Palm Beach Marina will once again host the annual Boat Show in March.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show, one of South Florida’s premier nautical events, returns to downtown West Palm Beach from March 19-23, showcasing a wide range of vessels, marine technology, and accessories. The five-day event is expected to attract boating enthusiasts from around the world, with more than 800 boats on display and over $1.2 billion in yachts and marine products featured.

Positioned just across the Intracoastal Waterway, the Palm Beach Marina will play a prominent role in accommodating boaters during the event. The marina, which underwent a $40 million renovation and reopened in November 2021, offers a range of upgraded amenities designed to cater to yacht owners. These include expanded shore power, concrete floating docks, advanced security systems, and wider slips capable of accommodating vessels up to 295 feet.

“Our gem of a marina is located in one of the most sought-after communities in South Florida and the world,” Carolyn Stone, deputy Town of Palm Beach manager, said. “With the Boat Show in town, it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase our terrific facilities. We love supporting the greater maritime field while offering an exceptional experience to all boaters.”

For yacht owners and prospective buyers, the Palm Beach International Boat Show offers the chance to explore an extensive selection of vessels, from small inflatables to luxury superyachts nearing 300 feet in length. Attendees can also discover new marine accessories, cutting-edge technology, and services aimed at enhancing the boating experience. The show includes exclusive lounges, live music, art exhibits, and curated culinary experiences, making it a well-rounded event for visitors.

The Palm Beach Marina, located just across the Royal Park Bridge from the event, offers a peaceful docking location for those attending the show. Marina patrons have convenient access to Palm Beach’s renowned shopping and dining destinations, including the high-end boutiques and award-winning restaurants along Worth Avenue. The island also offers recreational amenities such as the oceanfront Par 3 golf course, premier tennis courts, and the recently renovated Recreation Center. Guests can also enjoy the island’s beaches.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and produced by Informa Markets. In addition to the wide array of boats and marine products, the event features the Superyacht Show Palm Beach, which highlights some of the world’s most luxurious yachts. Attendees can participate in seminars, activities, and demonstrations catering to boating enthusiasts.

The Palm Beach Marina’s recent renovations have enhanced its appeal as a docking destination. The upgrades include Bellingham concrete floating docks, state-of-the-art security and lighting, and expanded shore power to meet the needs of larger vessels. The marina now offers wider and deeper slips, along with white-glove service.

Marina customers can also purchase branded merchandise. The Palm Beach Marina is currently accepting both annual and transient slip reservations.

For more information about the Palm Beach International Boat Show, visit pbboatshow.com. For details about the Palm Beach Marina and to make slip reservations, visit TownofPalmBeachMarina.com.