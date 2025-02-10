Recipe: Learn to Make the Fresno Gin & Roots Cocktail
1 minute 02/10/2025
Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton invites you to try your hand at shaking up their Gin & Roots cocktail!
Gin & Roots Cocktail
Ingredients
2 oz. Hendricks gin
1 oz. fresh beet juice (juice your own or purchase Natalie’s juice)
1/2 oz. fresh lime juice
2 tsp. ginger syrup (4 parts ginger juice, 1 part sugar dissolved)
Directions
Combine over ice. Shake a lot, strain into coupe glass.
Garnish with pickled onion or cucumber slice.
Fresno Restaurant is located at 11 Fresno Place, East Hampton. Call 631-324-8700 or visit fresnorestaurant.com.