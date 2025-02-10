Recipe: Learn to Make the Fresno Gin & Roots Cocktail

Fresno Gin & Roots cocktail

Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton invites you to try your hand at shaking up their Gin & Roots cocktail!

Gin & Roots Cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz. Hendricks gin

1 oz. fresh beet juice (juice your own or purchase Natalie’s juice)

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

2 tsp. ginger syrup (4 parts ginger juice, 1 part sugar dissolved)

Directions

Combine over ice. Shake a lot, strain into coupe glass.

Garnish with pickled onion or cucumber slice.

Fresno Restaurant is located at 11 Fresno Place, East Hampton. Call 631-324-8700 or visit fresnorestaurant.com.