Billy Joel Cancels 8 Tour Dates Due to Medical Issue

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

East Hampton resident Billy Joel is hitting pause on his tour — but not for long. The legendary Piano Man announced he’s postponing eight upcoming concerts due to a medical condition, assuring fans he’ll be back on stage soon.

A statement from the “Uptown Girl” singer revealed that doctors advised him to take four months off for recovery and physical therapy following a recent surgery.

The good news? He’s expected to make a full recovery and will resume touring at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, which precedes his stadium dates in the NYC area.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” Joel said. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for understanding.”

And if fans need further reassurance, Sailor Brinkley-Cook — who affectionately calls him “Uncle Billy”— insists he’s doing just fine.

“He’s totally healthy, and it’s just some things that he has to deal with,” Brinkley-Cook told Us Weekly, adding that she’s “excited for him to be able to get back” to doing what he loves.

Joel, of course, was married to her mother, Christie Brinkley, for nine years before their split in 1994. The former couple shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

Meanwhile, Brinkley is diving into a new project of her own — recording the audiobook for Uptown Girl, her upcoming memoir. The 71-year-old Bridgehampton resident shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek on Instagram, revealing that she couldn’t resist adding a musical touch.

“I was trying to sing my audiobook because I’ve always imagined my life as a musical!” she wrote on March 12. “Part rock, pop, opera (soap opera!) and a whole lotta soul!”