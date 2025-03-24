Dan Rattiner Talks with Toranosuke 'Tora' Matsuoka of Seasoned Hospitality
1 minute 03/24/2025
A Conversation with Tora Matsuoka
Episode 224: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Toranosuke “Tora” Matsuoka, a dynamic hospitality entrepreneur and principal at Seasoned Hospitality. With 27 years of experience, he transformed Sen restaurant into a Hamptons hotspot and pioneered Asian cuisine in New York.