Recipe: Make Rowdy Hall's RH177 Strawberry Marg

RH177 Strawberry Marg

Who doesn’t love a refreshing margarita after a long day? Rowdy Hall invites you to shake up your weekend with their RH177 Strawberry Marg!

G4 Blanco

Peloton de la Muerte

Alma Tepec Licor de Chile Pasilla

house-made strawberry shrub no. 2

½ salt rim

Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters

INGREDIENTS

1 oz G4 Blanco

1 oz Peloton de la Muerte

1 oz lime juice

.75 oz strawberry shrub

.5 oz Alma Tepec Chile Liqueur

.25 oz agave syrup (simple 1/1)

3 dashes Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters

DIRECTIONS

Build in shaker.

Shake all ingredients hard, double-strain into ½ salt-dipped double old-fashioned glass over sphere or other specialty ice.

Garnish: ½ salt rim, 1 dried lime, 1 strawberry chip

Rowdy Hall is located at 177 Main Street, Amagansett. Call 631-324-8555 or visit rowdyhall.com.