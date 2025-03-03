Recipe: Make Rowdy Hall's RH177 Strawberry Marg
Who doesn’t love a refreshing margarita after a long day? Rowdy Hall invites you to shake up your weekend with their RH177 Strawberry Marg!
RH177 STRAWBERRY MARG
G4 Blanco
Peloton de la Muerte
Alma Tepec Licor de Chile Pasilla
house-made strawberry shrub no. 2
½ salt rim
Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters
INGREDIENTS
1 oz G4 Blanco
1 oz Peloton de la Muerte
1 oz lime juice
.75 oz strawberry shrub
.5 oz Alma Tepec Chile Liqueur
.25 oz agave syrup (simple 1/1)
3 dashes Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters
DIRECTIONS
Build in shaker.
Shake all ingredients hard, double-strain into ½ salt-dipped double old-fashioned glass over sphere or other specialty ice.
Garnish: ½ salt rim, 1 dried lime, 1 strawberry chip
Rowdy Hall is located at 177 Main Street, Amagansett. Call 631-324-8555 or visit rowdyhall.com.