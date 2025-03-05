Southold Beach Renamed to Honor Lt. George Sullivan

Sunset at Town Beach in Southold (Getty Images)

The Southold Town Board voted to rename Southold Town Beach in honor of Lieutenant George R. Sullivan, who died in 2020, for his distinguished service to both the United States and the community.

Members of the Southold and Greenport American Legion posts had requested the recognition.

“The Town Board of the Town of Southold unanimously supports this effort, recognizing the outstanding service of Lieutenant George R. Sullivan provided to his community, town and country,” read Councilperson Jill Doherty at the Feb. 25 town board meeting.

Born in Brooklyn in 1944, Sullivan graduated from Iona College before being commissioned into the Marine Corps, where he was assigned to ground forces in Vietnam. In 1967, he was injured during a mission when trying to rescue a crew, which led to the amputation of his left leg. Afterwards, he was awarded the Navy Cross for his extraordinary heroism in combat, the second-highest military decoration in the Marine Corps.

He then received an M.B.A. from New York University’s Graduate Business School and began a career in public accounting, before establishing his own business.

In addition to his military service, Sullivan served as Southold’s receiver of taxes for over two decades and was an adjunct professor of accounting at Suffolk County Community College.

His community involvement extended beyond public service: he coached high school basketball for 12 years and was instrumental in constructing the Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He also chaired an annual golf tournament that raised more than $250,000 for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

A commemorative sign will soon be erected at the beach.