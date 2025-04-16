Art Groove Returns for 13th Year of Art & Music in Springs

“Elliptic Wave” sculpture by Hans Van de Bovenkamp

The annual celebration of local art by East End artists, live music, dance and more, Art Groove, is back at Ashawagh Hall (780 Springs Fireplace Road) in Springs, East Hampton for another year this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 19-20. This year’s show marks Art Groove’s 13th year, and visitors can expect more exciting artwork and great music, as well as a few new additions over the weekend that costs nothing to enjoy.

A roster of 19 artists, new and returning, are exhibiting work in the main show, including Beth Barry, Barbara Bilotta, Rosalind Brenner, Michael Cardacino, Donna Corvi, Josh Dayton, Zoe Denahy, Elizabeth Engelhardt, Karen Kirshner, William Falkenberg, Haim Mizrahi, Frank Latorre, Geralyne Lewandowski (the show’s founder and organizer), Setha Low, Michael McDowell, Elizabeth Paris, Joyce Riamondo, Lieve Thiers, and world-renowned sculptor Hans Van de Bovenkamp.

Each artist is assigned his or her own section of wall within Ashawagh Hall, and they are permitted to curate that space however they choose — whether it’s using the wall for one huge painting, or showing a variety of works in more than one style and medium.

Van de Bovenkamp is also signing books at Art Groove on Sunday, April 20 from 1–2 p.m., followed by a video presentation from 2–3 p.m. of In His Own Words, a short documentary film produced by John Jinks about the artist’s creative process and what’s involved in constructing the monolithic metal sculpture he creates in Sagaponack and shows around the world.

Art Groove’s famously lively and fun opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 from 6–10 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a free evening of fabulous art and refreshments, along with live music by Grammy-winning artist Frank Latorre and his blues rock band Frank Latorre and the King Bees, which has been wowing audiences since 1989. Latorre won a Grammy in 2014 for his harmonica work with fellow blues-rock maestro Johnny Winter. He’s also played and recorded with numerous bands and artists, such as Long Island’s own Brand New and hair-metal icons Winger.

Following Latorre’s performance on Saturday, DJ G-Funk will kick off “spring’s best dance party” with a hot music mix starting at 8 p.m. On Sunday, William Falkenberg will provide a live piano soundtrack for the show from noon to 2 p.m. Both Falkenberg and Latorre are also accomplished visual artists who will be participating in the exhibition.

A new addition this year, Art Groove is presenting a special collection of art to raise money for worthy East End organizations. The Heart of Art Groove Small Works Benefit Art Sale gives collectors a chance to not only buy art they love and support local artists — it also donates much needed funds to Ellen Hermanson Breast Cancer Foundation, Maureen’s Haven for Hamptons and North Fork homeless, and the Annie Appleseed Project, which provides information, education, advocacy and awareness along the “many paths to wellness” for cancer patients and their families.

This exclusive Small Works collection features art priced to sell from some fantastic talents. Each piece is listed for less than $500, and 50% of the sale will be donated to the trio of non-profit organizations, while the remaining 50% goes entirely to the artist who made it. Lewandowski, Art Groove’s founder, points out that these small works would make a great gift for any art lover.

The list of participating artists in the Small Works collection has some overlap with the 2025 Art Groove roster, but there are also some standouts who are not in the main exhibition. Artists include Stephanie Brody-Lederman, Paton Miller, Zellie Rellim, Libby Geissler, Laurie Hall, Geralyne Lewandowski, Hans Van de Bovenkamp, Joyce Kubat, Pam Focarino, Setha Low, Teresa Lawler, Lois Bender, Christa Maiwald, Sarah Turnbull, Dainus Saulutis, Robin Gianis, Cat Bachman, Elaine Grove, Steve Ludsin, the late Charles Waller, Aurelio Torres, Lieve Thiers, Carl Scorza, Zoe Denahy, Gary Schatmeyer, Elizabeth Paris, and Joyce Riamondo.

Works in this benefit selection will be displayed online and are purchasable through Wednesday, April 30 at artgroove.us/small-works-benefit-art-sale-2025.

To get a piece, simply click on the “Buy Now” button below it and send an email. Buyers can pay with cash, check, money order, Zelle or PayPal.

Learn more at artgroove.us.