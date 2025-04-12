Easter Specials, High Season Kickoffs & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Easter brunches and egg hunts are happening all over the East End! Don’t miss your opportunity to celebrate with your loved ones, make your reservations now!

Easter is a magical time of year at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor with the flowers coming into bloom and sunsets over the bay. Plan a special afternoon with your loved ones on Sunday, April 20 and visit Baron’s Cove for brunch or dinner with a special menu of delicious Easter themed selections available. Plus, be sure to bring your little ones for pictures with The Easter Bunny and an egg hunt around the property! Brunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. followed by dinner service beginning at 5 and ending at 9 p.m. Menus are available on their website as well as opportunities to book your reservations.

Nick & Toni’s is serving a special brunch menu on Sunday, April 20 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Menu items include Mini Brioche Donuts for the table, Shaved Asparagus Salad, Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Grilled Apricots & Speck, Goat Cheese & Caramelized Leek Quiche, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Seafood Lasagna, Grilled Rack of New Zealand Lamb and more delicious options. Finish your meal with dessert choices of Lemon Sorbet, Fior Di Latte Gelato, Ricotta Tart, Buttermilk Shortcake or Tartufo. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by visiting their website!

Mirabelle Tavern at Three Village Inn will be hosting their Easter Grand Buffet on Sunday, April 20 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with a cost of $69 per person, children 10 and under are half-price, plus tax & gratuity. A brunch station will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all guests must be seated by 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-751-0555. Stations at the buffet throughout the day include a Cold Display offering Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie Board, Farm to Table Vegetables, Shrimp Cocktail and a variety of Salads. A Carving Station includes Roasted Prime Rib, Herb Crusted Leg of Lamb and Smoked Steamship Ham and a station with Chaffing Dishes offers Herb Crusted Salmon, Seafood Scampi, Spring Chicken Puttanesca, Lemon-Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and more. Their Brunch Station offers classics from an Omelet Station to French Toast, Pancakes to Bagels and more. A children’s buffet and dessert station will also be available.

Easter Brunch at Fresno in East Hampton kicks off for the first time ever on Sunday, April 20! From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a tasty menu with something for everyone will be offered with items including Asparagus, Ham & Eggs, Local Oysters, Classic Caesar Salad, Truffle Frittata, Eggs Benedict, Duck Hash, Classic French Toast, Rigatoni Pasta, Pan-Seared Scottish Salmon and more. The menu is subject to change and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-8700.

Léon 1909 on Shelter Island is proud to announce the return of 12 Bar! The speakeasy is hosted in their cozy wine room around a communal table that seats twelve. The experience offers a selection of unique and limited time cocktails along with their usual dining menu. Reservations are limited and can be made by visiting their Resy!

The Masters have begun! Head to Birdie’s Ale House from April 10 to 13 to play 18-holes on their Golden Tee golf arcade machine, record your score on the leaderboard, and be entered for a chance to win a grand prize of a golf inspired Michelob Ultra prize pack, second place is a pitcher of Ultra and third place wins a free pint of Michelob Ultra. The game costs $5 to play and players can get $1 off your Michelob Ultra, good luck and happy sipping!

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton is hosting Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 20 with a three-course prix fixe menu available all day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made on their website.

The Meeting House in Amagansett is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in the Amagansett Square from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with brunch available as well. A special three-course Easter Prix Fixe will be offered on Sunday, April 20 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. with a kid’s menu available for children 12 and under.

Food Quote: “Good idea: finding the Easter eggs on Easter. Bad idea: finding the Easter eggs on Christmas.” – Jack Handey