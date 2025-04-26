Restaurant Week, Mother's Day Celebrations & Seasonal Specials on the East End 'Food Seen'

La Fondita in Amagansett, Photo: Eric Striffler

Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes the return of sunshine-filled days, blooming flowers and delicious dining deals! Get out there and soak up the sun and savor the flavors of the season.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for- Spring Long Island Restaurant Week will be offering delicious meals at some of Long Island’s top restaurants from Sunday, April 27 to Sunday, May 4! Participating restaurants will be offering any combination of prix fixes including a two-course lunch for $24, and/or a three-course dinner for $29, $39, or $46, no need to break the bank to enjoy a good meal with friends or family. Back by popular demand, their Gift Card Giveaway will be live from Monday, April 21 at 12 a.m. EST to Monday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. with a chance to win one of three gift cards to any participating restaurant of $100, $150 or a grand prize of $250! Winners will be notified by email and/or phone and will be selected at random on or about Friday, May 9th. To enter and to view lists of participating restaurants in both Nassau and Suffolk County, visit their website at longislandrestaurantweek.com. Don’t wait! Book your reservations ahead of time to secure your table before they fill up. Happy eating!

The Hampton Maid will be hosting a Mother’s Day Flower Arranging Class on Sunday, May 4 from 3 to 5 p.m.! The class will be guided by Rose Andrews of Andrews Family Farm and will feature the freshest spring blooms. Guests will create a beautiful bouquet in a glass vase to bring home and are welcome to enjoy small bites and a glass of rosé as they design, sip and celebrate. The class is available at $100 per person plus tax and gratuity and seats are limited. To make your reservation, visit their website.

Captain Jack’s in Southampton has announced their Spring menu! On the new menu you’ll find pimento mac n’ cheese, a zucchini rose tart, a spring fling salad, pasta primavera, codfish oreganata and more deliciousness you won’t want to miss. PLUS, the restaurant is now offering online ordering right from their website and they offer happy hours throughout the week as well as on Saturdays from 5–7 p.m. with a special 2 for $22 bar menu available and “Buck-a-shuck” $1 oysters all night. For more information, online orders and to make reservations, visit their website or their Instagram.

Did you know?

Fresno in East Hampton will be hosting Mother’s Day Brunch for the first time ever on Sunday, May 11! The brunch menu will be available from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and the restaurant will reopen for dinner service at 5:30 p.m. The brunch menu, subject to change, features tasty dishes such as asparagus, ham and eggs, local oysters, “Fresno” steamed PEI mussels, fried calamari, an artisanal greens salad, a classic Caesar salad, as well as a variety of dishes made with local eggs including truffle frittata, eggs benedict, dusk hash or their “Fresno” burger which features a fried egg on top. Additional entrée items include classic French toast, rigatoni pasta or pan-seared Scottish salmon. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Bits & Bites:

Best spot to catch the Kentucky Derby? Birdie’s Ale House in Southampton! They’re opening early at 10 a.m. so you can place your bets all day long. The Derby party will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with bucket deals of NUTRL Vodka Seltzers at five for $35 and Mint Juleps for only $7, with live music to follow with Matt Taylor. Plus, they’ll be showing all Triple Crown Races. Cheers!

The Golden Pear, with locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton will offer jumbo dark chocolate dipped strawberries, as well as special handmade butter cookies for Mother’s Day. The sweet treats will be available at $16 a pound for the butter cookies and $60 a dozen for the chocolate covered strawberries. Catering platters are also available and perfect for Mother’s Day brunches or dinner at home. Orders for strawberries must be placed 48 hours in advance and can be placed by calling Keith at 631-697-2149.

La Fondita in Amagansett will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with specials available on Monday, May 5 or while supplies last! Specials include Tamal de Pollo en Salsa Verde, Tamal de Puerco en Salsa Roja, Tamal de Rajas con Queso, Chiles en Nogada and just the Tamal.

Art of Eating has announced a special “Spring Menu to Savor” featuring fresh flavors that are bursting with organic ingredients that effortlessly elevate any meal. The full menu with a vast range of selections is available on their website. Orders must be placed by Monday for pick up Thursday–Sunday and can be placed online.

Rita Cantina in Springs is reopening their doors on Friday, May 2nd just in time for Cinco de Mayo! They will be open Thursday – Sunday in May starting at 4 p.m. and will be offering happy hour oysters and Rita margaritas from 4–6 p.m.

Great news! The Beacon, Sag Harbor’s summertime mainstay, has announced they will be open for their 27th season starting Wednesday, May 14. Dinner service will begin at 5:30 p.m. and reservations are recommended.

Food Quote: “The joy of eating seasonally is the joy of fresh produce and fresh foods. It’s that much more exciting when your favorite foods come back into season.” – Anna Lappé