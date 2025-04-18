Where's the Weed in the Hamptons & North Fork: A Guide to East End Cannabis Dispensaries

Beleaf in Calverton (Photo Courtesy Beleaf)

Recreational marijuana is suddenly ubiquitous and everywhere, and the Hamptons and North Fork are no exception. Whether you want to smoke cannabis for medical reasons or you just like to get high, we have the essential guide to finding pot legally on the East End.

EAST END CANNABIS DISPENSARIES & SHOPS

BROWN BUDDA NEW YORK

The fourth state-licensed cannabis dispensary to open on LI was the first of its kind in the Town of Southampton. Brown Budda is different from most dispensaries on the Island in that there is no in-person store currently. This dispensary is strictly delivery and curbside pick-up only, allowing for a unique and fast customer experience. 1533 County Road 39, Southampton, brownbuddanewyork.com

STRAIN STARS RIVERHEAD

The fifth pot shop to open on LI was the first of its kind in the Town of Riverhead when it debuted in November 2024. It’s also billed as New York’s largest recreational dispensary at 14,000-square feet. And it’s the second location of the LI’s first weed store. 1872 Old Country Road, Riverhead, strainstarsny.com

BELEAF

The sixth pot shop to open on LI — and the second in the Town of Riverhead — debuted in December 2024. The proprietors previously opened a location in Brooklyn and have another planned for Medford. 4462 Middle Country Road, Calverton, beleafny.com

SHINNECOCK CANNABIS DISPENSARIES & SHOPS

LITTLE BEACH HARVEST

The first cannabis dispensary on the East End opened in 2023 on the Shinnecock Nation territory, which means it is exempt from the state licensing regulations, but it also offers a wide array of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates, topicals, accessories and other menu items. 56 Montauk Highway, Southampton, 631-251-3030, littlebeachharvest.com

SHINNECOCK CANNABIS COMPANY

Another dispensary on Shinnecock land that does not require a NY State license, they carry a full line of quality cannabis products, such as flower, CBD and THC gummies, tinctures and edibles, such as chocolate bars and infused beverages, along with an extensive selection of disposable vapes, cartridges and in-house sativa and indica hybrid pre-rolls. 50 Montauk Highway, Southampton, 631-259-2366, shinnecockcannabiscompany.com



CONSCIOUS CLOUD DISPENSARY

This Shinnecock operated walk-in and drive-thru shop carries premium cannabis flower, vapes, pre-rolls, concentrates and more. 41 Montauk Highway, Southampton, instagram.com/consciouscloud_

RAINDROPS GREENERY

The last Shinnecock shop on our list — though the tribal territory has a number of other pot shops — this dispensary is also dedicated to cultivating cannabis with a state-of-the-art facility that ensures “every strain is nurtured to perfection.” Raindrops has a variety of products and accessories. They offer free delivery with minimum purchase order in five zones, from the Twin Forks all the way out to Nassau County. 40 Montauk Highway, Southampton, 866-208-5545, raindropsgreenery.com