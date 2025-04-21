Recipe: Learn to Make R.AIRE Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito peppers

Chef Alex Bujoreanu of R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid puts a flavorful twist on a simple favorite — blistered shishito peppers. Lightly charred, tossed with sea salt, and served hot, they make the perfect appetizer or side. Here’s the recipe to bring this delicious dish to your own table!

R.AIRE Blistered Shishito Peppers

Ingredients (2 servings)

1 lb shishito peppers 2 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs tahini

1 tsp fresh ginger

1 clove garlic

2 tbs bonito flakes

Directions

1. Combine soy sauce, tahini, ginger and garlic in a blender. Blend until smooth.

2. Blister peppers in a sauté pan over high heat.

3. Toss peppers in the sauce.

4. Top with bonito flakes.

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid is located at 259 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. Visit hamptonmaid.com/raire.