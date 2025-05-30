Brooklyn Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Operating East Hampton Cocaine Delivery Service

Michael Khodorkovskiy

A Brooklyn man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for operating a cocaine delivery service that targeted Suffolk County, including the East End.

Michael Khodorkovskiy, 45, pleaded guilty on April 21 to second degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was sentenced on May 29 before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins. As part of his plea agreement, Khodorkovskiy forfeited $572,353 in bank accounts, cash, and other property tied to the drug operation.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Khodorkovskiy sold large quantities of cocaine to undercover officers near his Brooklyn home between July 2023 and August 2024. He believed the drugs would be distributed in Suffolk County, including East Hampton and Montauk during the summer tourist season.

Khodorkovskiy was arrested on Aug. 2, 2024, by members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of more than a kilogram of cocaine intended for Suffolk County. Authorities also found a hidden compartment containing cocaine and MDMA in his Mercedes-Benz vehicle. A search of his Brooklyn apartment recovered $38,550 in cash and 39 gold coins valued at approximately $100,000. Investigators later seized an additional $395,055 from bank accounts linked to Khodorkovskiy.

The investigation involved undercover officers posing as buyers and infiltrating Khodorkovskiy’s network. He reportedly discussed that the drugs were earmarked for resale in the Hamptons during the summer months.

“Khodorkovskiy’s operation was not only expansive, it was sophisticated and targeted,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “His arrest followed a long-term investigation that uncovered over a kilogram of cocaine, hidden compartments in his vehicle, and nearly $140,000 in cash and gold coins linked to drug sales. The sentence he received today reflects the seriousness of his crimes. Our communities deserve to be safe from the violence, addiction, and destruction that follow in the wake of drug trafficking.”