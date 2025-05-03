Celebrate Mother's Day & More with Buffets, Brunches, Boozy Specials & Bites

Celebrate Mother’s Day with specials on the East End this May.

Whether you’re on the hunt for finding something to do with Mom on Mother’s Day or somewhere to fill your foodie fix, there’s all kinds of happenings taking place around the East End. Read on to check out all of the deliciousness that’s in store!

Mirabelle Tavern has announced the return of their Mother’s Day Grand Buffet to be held on Sunday, May 11! The grand buffet will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at $75 per adult with children ten-and-under to eat at half price, plus tax and gratuity. Menu items, subject to change, include a cold display station with items such as artisanal cheese and charcuterie board, smoked salmon, farm to table vegetables, a raw bar, seafood salad and more. Additional stations include a salad station, a chafing dishes station and a carving station with menu items including roasted prime rib, herb crusted leg of lamb and smoked steamship ham. Brunch items will also be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring an omelet station, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, bagels and more. The children’s buffet features chicken fingers and French fries as well as macaroni and cheese. Make sure you save room for the dessert bar! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

The Hampton Maid is celebrating Mom on Sunday, May 11 with a special brunch prix fixe from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at $50 per adult and $20 per child! The prix fixe menu will offer coffee or tea, juice or fruit and an entrée. Plus, unlimited mimosas and bellinis are available for an additional $15 per person and there will be live music to accompany your meal from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.! Looking for something to do later in the day? R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid will be hosting dinner to make Mom’s evening special from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring a three-course prix fixe with wine tastings available for an additional $35 per person. The menu will be available for $85 per adult and $35 per child with live music to set the tone of the evening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

The Bell & Anchor is cooking up some delicious daily specials to help break up your mundane weekly routine! Visit them in Sag Harbor for Chicken Milanese Night on Tuesdays, Lobster Night, on Wednesdays, Bouillabaisse Night on Thursdays and Ramen Night on Sundays. Each evening features specials including an appetizer and entrée choice specifically catered to the theme of the evening. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-725-3400.

Did you know?

Crazy Pizza is set to open this June in East Hampton! After quickly becoming a hit in SoHo last fall, the restaurant is bringing its Italian swagger with a side of spectacle to 47 Montauk Highway. Crafted from ingredients flown in from Italy, you can expect classic dishes, antipasti, thin crust pizza that’s hand-tossed with pizza-making finesse by their Spinning Chefs and more. DJ sets, a buzzy terrace and the kind of infectious energy that turns a meal into a memory are coming out East this summer. Learn more about the restaurant by visiting the website of their NYC location.

Bits & Bites:

Birdie’s Ale House invites you in to catch the PGA Championship from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18! Sponsored by Michelob Ultra, swing by so you don’t miss a single play all weekend and enjoy $1 every Ultra pint. Plus, they’re bringing back their Golden Tee Tournament! Learn more about how to enter to win a prize pack by visiting in person.

Rosie’s in Amagansett is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from Friday, May 2 to Monday, May 5! All weekend long you can enjoy authentic Mexican food and cocktails, but the main fiesta hits Saturday night and Sunday brunch with live Mariachis, a DJ takeover and plenty of margaritas to go around. Cheers!

World Wine Wednesday is taking place at Wölffer Estate on Wednesday, May 7. The monthly exploration of exceptional varietals from around the globe will be offering a dive into Chardonnay, one of the most popular white wines in the world. You and friends will enjoy a guided tasting featuring Wölffer’s reserve Chardonnay alongside world-renowned examples from France & California. Visit their website to secure your ticket.

Food Quote: “My mother’s menu consisted of two choices: Take it or leave it.” – Buddy Hackett