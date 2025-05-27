A Blooming Celebration: Dan's Rose Soiree Shines at Southampton Arts Center

Rosé Soirée 2025 was a night of fun for everyone, Photo: East27Creative

Southampton Arts Center was transformed into a fabulous celebration of summer elegance as Wilmington Trust presented the highly anticipated Rosé Soirée on May 25.

With hundreds in attendance, the sold out event delivered an unforgettable experience filled with fine wine, gourmet cuisine and dynamic entertainment. Attendees sipped their way through tastings of 20-plus exquisite rosés, savored bites from top local chefs, and danced well into the night to the electric beats of DJ Theo. From the first pour to the final song, the soirée offered a perfect kickoff to the Hamptons summer season.

Dan Shaughnessy, Long Island division leader of Wilmington Trust, the sponsor of the event and the entire Dan’s Taste summer series, said they participated in these annual events for “the opportunity to support the local business community, first and foremost,” but also “to celebrate the East End of Long Island, secondly, and then thirdly, just have a great time.”

This year’s party was hosted by Katie Lee, co-host of the Food Network’s, The Kitchen and co-founder of Kind of Wild, an organic and zero-sugar wine. “I love that this is right in the heart of Southampton, in town,” she said. “I think that there’s a great, vibrant energy as soon as you walk in.”

As a resident of Southampton, Lee didn’t have far to travel to get to the venue. “It took me about seven minutes to get here,” she said with a laugh. Lee, who has been an East Ender for over 20 years, said the food at the event “very well might” inspire content for her television series. “I get inspiration for my show everywhere,” she added. “Certainly during the summer out here.”

As the full bar served specialty cocktails and craft beers, wine lovers danced to live entertainment and sets by DJ Theo who knows how to keep the party pumping. “If the vibe is upbeat dance stuff, we’re going with that. If it’s a little more disco-type, new disco stuff, we’re going that way,” he said.

The dance floor was sponsored by Cindy Karen, whose clothing company’s slogan is, “Clothing for the jet setter in all of us.”

“It’s my mom’s travel clothing line,” said her daughter Britt Karen. “It’s comfortable, easy, classic basics, so that you are always ready wherever you arrive.”

When looking at the dance floor with her mother’s logo on it, Britt said she had “never seen anything like this before,” adding, “We love to dance, so definitely appropriate.”

VIPs enjoyed early entry and access to the exclusive VIP after-party featuring elevated pours and next-level entertainment.

Sheldrake Point Winery’s two winemakers were there. The pair works year-round and during harvest season they’re joined by two more. It sounds like a small operation, but they produce about 15,000 cases annually. “Small operation?” said Perry Hicks, one of the winemakers, “I don’t know about that!”

Notorious Pink is a rosé wine, so they were clearly at the right place. “We’re Long Island owned, but French made,” said Dan Ryan, one of the company’s owners. “The reason why we named the wine Notorious Pink is because when you go to a restaurant and look at the French wines, you can’t pronounce any of them,” he said. “Instead of going for a very French name, we went with something that was kind of fun.”

The selected winemakers at Rosé Soirée Sunday included Miraval, DAOU Vineyards, Maison Mirabeau, Bartenura, Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, Beau Joie Champagne, Castello di Borghese, Château de Berne, Château Roubine, Good Fucking Brands, Good Twin, Herzog Wine, The Pale, Pindar Vineyards, Summer Water, Vera Wang Party, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Winesellers Ltd., Provence Rosé Group, and Zocha Group.

Wine wasn’t the only adult beverage enjoyed. Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Dobel Tequila, Corona, Blue Moon, Aperol Spritz, Adamas and an array of CIAO Pellegrino were on hand with curated tastings.

“We love coming to the Rosé Soirée, where we’ve got so many incredible New York wines and rosé wines from around the world, and we thought we’d also come in here and serve up some great cocktails for people who might want to try some award-winning Irish whiskey,” a Bushmills rep said.

Husband-and-wife team Therese Corriente and Michael Meyers own Adamas, which distills Pisco Quebranta, a Peruvian grape brandy. They served an assortment of cocktails with names such as “Summer Night Slushie” and “Show Stopper.” Meyers refers to his wife of 23 years as “the creative inventor of all these names.”

For those who preferred a non-alcoholic drink, there was San Pellegrino Italian sparkling water. Even though it was a wine tasting event with a selection of beer and spirits, Fana Monche, the brand activation manager, felt the drink still fit in with the festivities.

“I like to call it the wine of waters,” she said and feels it works as a non-alcoholic option, but added you can mix it with wine for a spritzer.

No Dan’s Taste event would be complete without extraordinary bites, so in addition to imbibing, guests noshed on delectable cuisine prepared by 16 chefs.

Chef Plum is a six-time Emmy nominee for Restaurant Road Trip, which he produces and hosts.

Marco Barrila of Insatiable Eats served an incredible local fluke ceviche with lime and cilantro.

Under the tent with the chefs was Ben Levine of Seven Beach Lane, which he described as “Westhampton’s one-and-only, ultra-luxury, 16-room, boutique hotel, restaurant, bar and membership club.”

The exceptional chefs also included Alpina NYC, Alpina Swiss Bakery, Hamptons Catered Affairs, Little Charli, Newlight Breadworks, Oysterponds Shellfish Co., Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine, The Pridwin, Shinnecock Lobster Factory, Swizzled Desserts, The Rainbow Rolls, and William Greenberg Desserts.

For its 14th year, fine wine, fabulous fare, and coastal glamour collided in perfect harmony at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust.

Sponsors included Wilmington Trust, Almos Sports, Aperol Spritz, Adamas, Bushmills, Corona Extra, Blue Moon, Cindy Karen, Dobel, East27 Creative, Kweller Prep, LI Ice and Fuel, Manhattan Beer & Beverage, Mirabeau, Miraval, Miss Jessie’s, NEC, Preferred Events, Pellegrino CIAO and Sheldrake Point.

