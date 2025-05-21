Chef, Host & Vintner: Katie Lee Biegel Brings Star Power & Kind of Wild Wines to Rosé Soirée

Katie Lee Biegel

Television personality and culinary tastemaker Katie Lee Biegel is set to host this year’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, bringing her passion for food, wine, and entertainment to Dan’s Taste’s signature summer kickoff event.

As co-host of The Kitchen and co-founder of the organic, sustainably sourced wine label Kind of Wild, Biegel seamlessly blends her love for hospitality, wellness, and seasonal living. She’ll headline the Hamptons’ Memorial Day weekend Rosé Soirée with not only her signature charm but also her vibrant rosé, perfectly paired with sunsets, seafood, and summer vibes. In an exclusive conversation, Biegel opens up about life in the Hamptons, building a meaningful food and wine brand, and what she hopes guests will savor — both in their glasses and in spirit — at the festive kickoff to the East End’s high season.

“I love all things food, being in the kitchen, and sharing recipes with others is what really fuels my passion and drives my excitement around cooking every day,” she said. “Cooking and creating projects around food never gets old. It’s how I get to be creative every day.”

Her business partners Jordan Sager and Adam Sager co-founded Kind of Wild to create wine that is organic and sustainably sourced.

“I’ve always had a great love for wine and have dreamed of being in the wine business for a long time,” she said. “It was important to me to find the right partners who share the same values.”

She is proud of creating a wine label that is environmentally conscious and donates 1% of all earnings to environmental charities. And the wine itself she said is a perfect fit for summer in the Hamptons.

“All of our wines are organic, zero sugar, and free from harmful additives and preservatives,” she said, noting that she doesn’t get a hangover from her wines as a result of those production methods. “Our rose is absolutely delicious. We use a 50/50 blend of syrah and grenache from the South of France, so it’s the perfect balance of fruitiness and acidity, with hints of strawberry, watermelon, and grapefruit. I love pairing it with barbecue, savoring it with a sunset, and taking a bottle to the beach.”

She recommends the Gruner Veltliner for those trying the label for the first time.

“It is lovely too if you are looking for a clean, crisp white wine that’s a crowd pleaser and pairs well with so many summer dishes,” she said. “For a red, our Montepulciano is excellent served slightly chilled, so it is great for a warm summer night.”

The West Virginia native who has called the Hamptons home for the past 20 years draws from local sources for her cuisine.

“This is my favorite place to cook, because I love going to the farmstands to load up and find new inspiration,” she said. “I like that there is always something new happening in the Hamptons, and simultaneously, that some things never change.”

She shops at Green Thumb and North Sea Farms is another favorite.

“Our family is also a big fan of Round Swamp Farms, whether it’s their produce or prepared foods,” she added.

When she’s not cooking, she can be found at Pellegrino’s Pizza Bar in Southampton, Sag Harbor Tavern, The Beacon, East Hampton Grill, Carissa’s for morning pastries and ordering her favorite sandwich of all time, the tempeh reuben at Provisions.

Her work as co-host of The Kitchen — which she calls her dream job — helps influence her off-screen culinary experiences.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to share my passion for cooking and share recipes in people’s homes every week,” she said. “I get to have a job that is also my hobby, so I love what I do, and sometimes the lines are blurred of what is work and what is just having a good time.”

She offered this advice for those planning a party at home this summer: “Keep it simple,” she said. “I like to do as much ahead of time as possible. I usually make a few different salads, then I grill some protein, like steaks, seafood, or chicken. I take advantage of seasonal ingredients in simple ways.

“The best part of summer is the produce and the natural flavors are so delicious they don’t need much fuss or preparation before enjoying,” she continued. “When the tomatoes are so perfect, you don’t have to do much, just slice, drizzle with good quality extra virgin olive oil, and sprinkle with flakey sea salt. Same for the corn. Stock up on wine at the beginning of the summer, a few cases of white, rose and red, so you never run out.”

Guests at Rosé Soirée, the kickoff to the Dan’s Taste summer series, can expect to see her warm, creative personality up close.

“Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons is one of my favorite weekends of the whole year,” she said. “The area is buzzing and alive with the excitement of summer. Serving Kind of Wild at this event is extra special to me, because I get to share my wine with the community I’ve been a part of and loved for so many years.”