Kick Off Summer on the East End with These Foodie Events & Specials

Motorino Pizza is back

Kickoff summer in the Hamptons in the best way- dining at your favorite local spots! Check out all there is foodie in the happenings below. Cheers to Memorial Day Weekend!

Arthur & Sons in the Hamptons has reopened for the season! New to the Bridgehampton location is Artie’s in the Hamptons, a spin-off of their bar and lounge, Artie’s Backroom which launched at their Murray Hill locations. The new menu will be available at the bar during dining hours and features The Late Night Burger and the Artie’s Burger taking center stage alongside Artie’s Famous Margaritas available golden, strawberry or spicy watermelon. Happy hour will be available at the bar daily from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes half priced appetizers, $10 glasses of house red or house white, $12 well cocktails and a $6 draft beer. The restaurant is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. and will expand their hours in late June. Reservations can be made by visiting their website!

Looking to impress your guests at your party of the summer? No matter if you’re celebrating a graduation, birthday, engagement, baby shower or just a Friday afternoon in the Hamptons, Motorino Pizza Mobile is excited to help you go all out! Motorino Mobile offers a full onsite pizza station, complete with refrigeration, tent and lights. It’s as close as you’ll get to having a pizzeria in your backyard. But wait it gets better! They’ve expanded their offerings to include Pasta Parties and Rosticceria packages in addition to a full-service bar! The Motorino Pasta Mini Truck will feature a customized mini truck outfitted with a 4-foot pasta pan capable of serving up to 100 guests. Offerings include Spaghetti ai Frutti de Mare with calamari, shrimp, manila clams and datterini tomatoes, Linguine alle Congole with freshly shucked local clams, garlic, chiles, white wine and lemon and more. Vegan pasta dishes are available upon advance request as well. The Motorino Rosticceria brings a state-of-the-art French rotisserie to your backyard for a charming Old World feel, roasted organic pasture-raised chickens and carving tableside for your guests. Optional add-ons for a Motorino party include a prosciutto station, an Italian gelato cart and more. For more information and to submit an inquiry, visit their website at motorinopizza.com!

R.AIRE is hosting a wine dinner with Macari Vineyards on Thursday, June 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The four-course menu by Chef Alex Bujoreanu offers the best of spring paired your first course of Compressed Watermelon Salad paired with the Macari Chardonnay “Breakwater” 2023, a second course of Sea Scallops paired with Rosé 2024, followed by Ibérico Skirt Steak and a glass of Cabernet Franc “Lifeforce 2022 and a delicious dessert course of Lemon Basque Cheesecake with Block E White 2014. Book your reservation by visiting their Resy.

Sparkling Pointe Tasting House is thrilled to announce a new Monday night series beginning on May 26 through Labor Day weekend — Fizz & Fry! In collaboration with Braun Seafood & Kitchen, the winery will be serving a crave-worthy menu of fried chicken, fried seafood, classic sides and rotating weekly specials, all designed to pair beautifully with a full lineup of sparkling wines. Visit their website for more information and to view the menu.

Westhampton is getting a new exclusive omakase speakeasy for the summer 2025 season! Sushi by Boū will launch Friday, May 23 tucked away inside Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine, bringing the Sushi by Boū portfolio to 25 locations nationwide. The brand’s signature approach will transform the intimate space into a luxurious, high-energy culinary escape that will feature a hidden entrance inside Sydney’s where guests will have to answer a riddle before ascending to an intimate, beach-themed sushi counter where a private chef awaits. In just 75 minutes, diners embark on a 12-course edomae-style omakase journey, artfully curated and prepared before their eyes. Omakase, meaning “I’ll leave it up to you,” invites guests to surrender to the chef’s mastery as they’re guided through a tasting of meticulously selected, sustainable seafood. Each bite offers a sensory experience through thoughtfully balanced flavor, texture and presentation. The experience is available at $75 per guest and includes a round of sake! There are just eight seats in the intimate space that boasts a coastal chic vibe, and reservations will be available on OpenTable Thursday through Sunday between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight.

Forget to bring lunch to work or looking for lunch to take to the beach? Captain Jack’s is now open for lunch six days a week and is offering $15 takeout lunch specials! Treat yourself to your choice of their Main Sail Burger, a Pimento Fried Chicken Sandwich, Fried Fluke Sandwich, or a Crispy Chicken Caesar with a side of their voodoo chips and a soda or water.

Navy Beach in Montauk is kicking off the season’s live music with Memorial Day Weekend Sunset Sets! Dine with them and indulge in a tasty meal as DJ CK Beats spins some tunes from 5:30–8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 and DJ Spin Diesel on Sunday, May 25 from 5:30–8:30 p.m.!

Looking for some chic but carefree post-beach vibes after the beach this weekend? Little Charli delivers a burst of flavor, style and wood-fired magic to East Hampton co-located with Common Ground East!

